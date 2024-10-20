Functional Groups definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Functional Groups Reactive groups of atoms commonly found in biomolecules, extending off the carbon backbone.

Methyl Group Consists of a carbon atom attached to three hydrogen atoms, often found in lipids.

Hydroxyl Group Features an oxygen atom bound to a hydrogen atom, represented as an OH group.

Carbonyl Group Identified by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.

Carboxyl Group Combines a carbonyl and a hydroxyl group, with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and bonded to OH.

Amino Group Contains a nitrogen atom, often found in amino acids.

Phosphate Group Includes a phosphorus atom, structurally complex, found in nucleotides.

Sulfhydryl Group Consists of a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.

Carbon Backbone The main chain of carbon atoms in a molecule to which functional groups are attached.