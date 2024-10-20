Functional Groups definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Functional Groups definitions

Functional Groups definitions
  • Functional Groups
    Reactive groups of atoms commonly found in biomolecules, extending off the carbon backbone.
  • Methyl Group
    Consists of a carbon atom attached to three hydrogen atoms, often found in lipids.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    Features an oxygen atom bound to a hydrogen atom, represented as an OH group.
  • Carbonyl Group
    Identified by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
  • Carboxyl Group
    Combines a carbonyl and a hydroxyl group, with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and bonded to OH.
  • Amino Group
    Contains a nitrogen atom, often found in amino acids.
  • Phosphate Group
    Includes a phosphorus atom, structurally complex, found in nucleotides.
  • Sulfhydryl Group
    Consists of a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
  • Carbon Backbone
    The main chain of carbon atoms in a molecule to which functional groups are attached.
  • Biomolecules
    Molecules that are present in living organisms, often containing functional groups.