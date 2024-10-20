Functional Groups definitions Flashcards
Functional Groups definitions
- Functional GroupsReactive groups of atoms commonly found in biomolecules, extending off the carbon backbone.
- Methyl GroupConsists of a carbon atom attached to three hydrogen atoms, often found in lipids.
- Hydroxyl GroupFeatures an oxygen atom bound to a hydrogen atom, represented as an OH group.
- Carbonyl GroupIdentified by a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
- Carboxyl GroupCombines a carbonyl and a hydroxyl group, with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and bonded to OH.
- Amino GroupContains a nitrogen atom, often found in amino acids.
- Phosphate GroupIncludes a phosphorus atom, structurally complex, found in nucleotides.
- Sulfhydryl GroupConsists of a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
- Carbon BackboneThe main chain of carbon atoms in a molecule to which functional groups are attached.
- BiomoleculesMolecules that are present in living organisms, often containing functional groups.