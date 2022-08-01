2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Functional Groups
Functional Groups
Functional Groups Example 1
What is the name of the functional group shown in the figure?
a) Carbonyl.
b) Ketone.
c) Carboxyl.
d) Methyl.
e) Phosphate.
Carbonyl.
Ketone.
Carboxyl.
Methyl.
Phosphate.
All of the following are examples of functional groups in biology except:
a) -CH3.
b) -COOH.
c) -H2O.
d) -NH2.
e) -OH.
-CH3
-COOH
-H2O
-NH2
-OH
