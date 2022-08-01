Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Functional Groups
1
concept

clock
6m
2
example

Functional Groups Example 1

clock
2m
3
Problem
What is the name of the functional group shown in the figure?

a) Carbonyl.

b) Ketone.

c) Carboxyl.

d) Methyl.

e) Phosphate.

4
Problem
All of the following are examples of functional groups in biology except:

a) -CH3.

b) -COOH.

c) -H2O.

d) -NH2.

e) -OH.

