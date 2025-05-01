What does the acronym CRISPR stand for? CRISPR stands for clusters of regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats.

What is the natural function of the CRISPR-Cas system in bacteria? The CRISPR-Cas system acts as a defense mechanism against phage infections in bacteria.

What are spacers in the context of the CRISPR-Cas system? Spacers are small fragments of phage DNA stored in the bacterial chromosome as a record of previous infections.

How are spacers incorporated into the bacterial chromosome? After a phage infection, degraded phage DNA fragments can be incorporated into the chromosome as spacers.

What happens during a subsequent phage infection in a bacterium with the CRISPR-Cas system? The bacterium transcribes spacer DNA into RNA, which forms a complex with the Cas enzyme to target and cleave the phage DNA.

What role does the Cas enzyme play in the CRISPR-Cas system? The Cas enzyme forms a complex with RNA and cleaves the infecting phage DNA to inactivate it.