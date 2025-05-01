What are the three main structural layers (tunics) of most blood vessels? The three main tunics are the tunica intima, tunica media, and tunica externa.

What is the primary function of the tunica intima? The tunica intima minimizes friction and regulates capillary permeability.

What type of cells make up the endothelium of the tunica intima? The endothelium is made up of simple squamous epithelial cells.

What is the function of the endothelium in blood vessels? It provides a smooth surface to reduce friction and can secrete chemicals that affect vasoconstriction and vasodilation.

What are the two components of the subendothelium? The subendothelium consists of a basement membrane and loose areolar connective tissue.

What is the role of the internal elastic lamina and where is it usually found? The internal elastic lamina provides elasticity and is usually found in larger arteries near the heart.