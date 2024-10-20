Genetic Code definitions Flashcards
Back
Genetic Code definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Genetic CodeA table that links DNA and RNA sequences to amino acids in proteins, consistent across species with occasional variations.
- CodonA sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a single amino acid.
- TranscriptionThe process of converting DNA coding sequence into mRNA by replacing thymine with uracil.
- mRNAMessenger RNA, a transcript that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
- Start CodonThe first codon of an mRNA transcript that signals the start of protein synthesis, typically AUG.
- Stop CodonA codon that signals the end of protein synthesis, not coding for any amino acid.
- Amino AcidBuilding blocks of proteins, each specified by a codon in the genetic code.
- PolypeptideA chain of amino acids that forms the primary structure of a protein.
- DNA Coding StrandThe DNA strand with the same sequence as the mRNA, except thymine is replaced with uracil.
- DNA Template StrandThe DNA strand used as a template for RNA synthesis during transcription.
- MethionineAn amino acid coded by the start codon AUG, initiating protein synthesis.
- HistidineAn amino acid coded by the codon CAU in the genetic code.
- ThreonineAn amino acid coded by the codon ACC in the genetic code.
- CysteineAn amino acid coded by the codon UGU in the genetic code.
- UracilA nucleotide in RNA that replaces thymine found in DNA.