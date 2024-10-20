Skip to main content
Genetic Code definitions Flashcards

Genetic Code definitions
  • Genetic Code
    A table that links DNA and RNA sequences to amino acids in proteins, consistent across species with occasional variations.
  • Codon
    A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a single amino acid.
  • Transcription
    The process of converting DNA coding sequence into mRNA by replacing thymine with uracil.
  • mRNA
    Messenger RNA, a transcript that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
  • Start Codon
    The first codon of an mRNA transcript that signals the start of protein synthesis, typically AUG.
  • Stop Codon
    A codon that signals the end of protein synthesis, not coding for any amino acid.
  • Amino Acid
    Building blocks of proteins, each specified by a codon in the genetic code.
  • Polypeptide
    A chain of amino acids that forms the primary structure of a protein.
  • DNA Coding Strand
    The DNA strand with the same sequence as the mRNA, except thymine is replaced with uracil.
  • DNA Template Strand
    The DNA strand used as a template for RNA synthesis during transcription.
  • Methionine
    An amino acid coded by the start codon AUG, initiating protein synthesis.
  • Histidine
    An amino acid coded by the codon CAU in the genetic code.
  • Threonine
    An amino acid coded by the codon ACC in the genetic code.
  • Cysteine
    An amino acid coded by the codon UGU in the genetic code.
  • Uracil
    A nucleotide in RNA that replaces thymine found in DNA.