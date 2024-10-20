Genetic Code definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Genetic Code A table that links DNA and RNA sequences to amino acids in proteins, consistent across species with occasional variations.

Codon A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a single amino acid.

Transcription The process of converting DNA coding sequence into mRNA by replacing thymine with uracil.

mRNA Messenger RNA, a transcript that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.

Start Codon The first codon of an mRNA transcript that signals the start of protein synthesis, typically AUG.

Stop Codon A codon that signals the end of protein synthesis, not coding for any amino acid.

Amino Acid Building blocks of proteins, each specified by a codon in the genetic code.

Polypeptide A chain of amino acids that forms the primary structure of a protein.

DNA Coding Strand The DNA strand with the same sequence as the mRNA, except thymine is replaced with uracil.

DNA Template Strand The DNA strand used as a template for RNA synthesis during transcription.

Methionine An amino acid coded by the start codon AUG, initiating protein synthesis.

Histidine An amino acid coded by the codon CAU in the genetic code.

Threonine An amino acid coded by the codon ACC in the genetic code.

Cysteine An amino acid coded by the codon UGU in the genetic code.