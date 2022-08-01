Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
How to Use the Genetic Code

3
Problem
A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is 5′-AGT-3′. What would be the corresponding codon for the mRNA that is transcribed?

4
Problem
A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is AAA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds the mRNA codon is ________.

5
Problem
Which of the following sequences of nucleotides are possible in the template strand of DNA that would code for the polypeptide sequence Phe–Leu–Ile–Val?

6
Problem
What amino acid sequence will be generated, based on the following mRNA codon sequence? 5′–AUG–UCU–UCG–UUA–UCC–UUG–3′

