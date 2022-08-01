3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Genetic Code
1
concept
Genetic Code
1m
Was this helpful?
2
concept
How to Use the Genetic Code
11m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is 5′-AGT-3′. What would be the corresponding codon for the mRNA that is transcribed?
A
3′-UCA-5′.
B
3′-UGA-5′.
C
5′-TCA-3′.
D
3′-ACU-5′.
4
ProblemProblem
A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is AAA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds the mRNA codon is ________.
A
TTT.
B
UUA.
C
UUU.
D
AAA.
5
ProblemProblem
Which of the following sequences of nucleotides are possible in the template strand of DNA that would code for the polypeptide sequence Phe–Leu–Ile–Val?
A
5′–TTG–CTA–CAG–TAG–3′.
B
5′–AUG–CTG–CAG–TAT–3′.
C
3′–AAA–AAT–ATA–ACA–5′.
D
3′–AAA–GAA–TAA–CAA–5′.
6
ProblemProblem
What amino acid sequence will be generated, based on the following mRNA codon sequence? 5′–AUG–UCU–UCG–UUA–UCC–UUG–3′
A
Met-Arg-Glu-Arg-Glu-Arg.
B
Met-Glu-Arg-Arg-Glu-Leu.
C
Met-Ser-Leu-Ser-Leu-Ser.
D
Met-Ser-Ser-Leu-Ser-Leu.
Additional resources for Genetic Code
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (18)
- List the order of nucleotides on the mRNA that would be transcribed from the following DNA sequence: CGATTACTT...
- Which of the following is not true of a codon? a. It may code for the same amino acid as another codon. b. It ...
- Which of the following correctly ranks the structures in order of size, from largest to smallest? a. gene-chro...
- Using the genetic code (Table 10.1), list the order of amino acids encoded by the following mRNA nucleotides: ...
- Which of the following describes the experimental strategy that was used to decipher the genetic code? a. comp...
- Which of the following describes the experimental strategy that was used to decipher the genetic code? a. comp...
- For each of these statements about the genetic code, select True or False. a. T/F Wobble pairing accounts for ...
- A minimal genetic code requires only 21 codons—one for each amino acid, and one for a stop signal. Given this,...
- For each of these statements about the genetic code, select True or False. a. T/F Wobble pairing accounts for ...
- A minimal genetic code requires only 21 codons—one for each amino acid, and one for a stop signal. Given this,...
- Using Figure 17.6, identify a 5′→3′ sequence of nucleotides in the DNA template strand for an mRNA coding for ...
- Draw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a pr...
- Draw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a pr...
- Draw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a pr...
- Draw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a pr...
- One of the possibilities considered about the genetic code was that the code was overlapping, meaning that a s...
- One of the possibilities considered about the genetic code was that the code was overlapping, meaning that a s...
- Researchers compared the amino acid sequences of the transport protein in zebrafish, puffer fish, mice, and hu...