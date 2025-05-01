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Eccrine gland A skin structure responsible for thermoregulation by releasing watery, salt-containing sweat directly onto the surface, aiding in body cooling. Apocrine gland A sweat-producing structure found in specific body regions, releasing protein-rich fluid that can lead to body odor after bacterial breakdown. Sebaceous gland A skin-associated structure that secretes an oily substance to lubricate and protect both skin and hair, with activity increasing during puberty. Sebum An oily, bactericidal secretion that moisturizes and shields the skin and hair, helping prevent dryness and microbial invasion. Dermcidin An antimicrobial peptide present in sweat, contributing to the skin's defense by inhibiting the growth of certain bacteria. Ceruminous gland A modified sweat-producing structure in the ear canal that generates a protective, waxy substance to trap debris and deter pathogens. Earwax A sticky, protective secretion in the ear canal that helps prevent dust, microbes, and foreign particles from reaching the eardrum. Mammary gland A specialized glandular structure in mammals that produces nutrient-rich fluid essential for nourishing offspring. Milk A nutrient-dense secretion containing proteins, fats, and sugars, vital for the growth and immunity of newborn mammals. Androgen A hormone that stimulates the activity of certain skin glands, especially during puberty, influencing oil production. Thermoregulation A physiological process involving sweat production to maintain stable internal body temperature despite external changes. Body odor A scent resulting from bacterial action on protein-rich sweat, particularly from certain skin glands in specific body areas. Hydration A state maintained by skin secretions that prevent excessive water loss, ensuring skin remains supple and functional. Bactericidal property A characteristic of certain skin secretions that enables them to destroy or inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms. Sexual scent gland A structure believed to play a role in social and reproductive signaling by releasing distinctive odors.
Glands definitions
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