Eccrine gland A skin structure responsible for thermoregulation by releasing watery, salt-containing sweat directly onto the surface, aiding in body cooling.

Apocrine gland A sweat-producing structure found in specific body regions, releasing protein-rich fluid that can lead to body odor after bacterial breakdown.

Sebaceous gland A skin-associated structure that secretes an oily substance to lubricate and protect both skin and hair, with activity increasing during puberty.

Sebum An oily, bactericidal secretion that moisturizes and shields the skin and hair, helping prevent dryness and microbial invasion.

Dermcidin An antimicrobial peptide present in sweat, contributing to the skin's defense by inhibiting the growth of certain bacteria.

Ceruminous gland A modified sweat-producing structure in the ear canal that generates a protective, waxy substance to trap debris and deter pathogens.