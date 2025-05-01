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Glands definitions

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  • Eccrine gland
    A skin structure responsible for thermoregulation by releasing watery, salt-containing sweat directly onto the surface, aiding in body cooling.
  • Apocrine gland
    A sweat-producing structure found in specific body regions, releasing protein-rich fluid that can lead to body odor after bacterial breakdown.
  • Sebaceous gland
    A skin-associated structure that secretes an oily substance to lubricate and protect both skin and hair, with activity increasing during puberty.
  • Sebum
    An oily, bactericidal secretion that moisturizes and shields the skin and hair, helping prevent dryness and microbial invasion.
  • Dermcidin
    An antimicrobial peptide present in sweat, contributing to the skin's defense by inhibiting the growth of certain bacteria.
  • Ceruminous gland
    A modified sweat-producing structure in the ear canal that generates a protective, waxy substance to trap debris and deter pathogens.
  • Earwax
    A sticky, protective secretion in the ear canal that helps prevent dust, microbes, and foreign particles from reaching the eardrum.
  • Mammary gland
    A specialized glandular structure in mammals that produces nutrient-rich fluid essential for nourishing offspring.
  • Milk
    A nutrient-dense secretion containing proteins, fats, and sugars, vital for the growth and immunity of newborn mammals.
  • Androgen
    A hormone that stimulates the activity of certain skin glands, especially during puberty, influencing oil production.
  • Thermoregulation
    A physiological process involving sweat production to maintain stable internal body temperature despite external changes.
  • Body odor
    A scent resulting from bacterial action on protein-rich sweat, particularly from certain skin glands in specific body areas.
  • Hydration
    A state maintained by skin secretions that prevent excessive water loss, ensuring skin remains supple and functional.
  • Bactericidal property
    A characteristic of certain skin secretions that enables them to destroy or inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms.
  • Sexual scent gland
    A structure believed to play a role in social and reproductive signaling by releasing distinctive odors.