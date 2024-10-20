Skip to main content
Glycolysis definitions Flashcards

  • Glycolysis
    The first step of cellular respiration, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules in the cytoplasm without oxygen.
  • Glucose
    A six-carbon sugar molecule that is broken down into two three-carbon pyruvate molecules during glycolysis.
  • Pyruvate
    A three-carbon molecule formed from the breakdown of glucose during glycolysis.
  • Cytoplasm
    The location within a cell where glycolysis occurs, outside of the mitochondria.
  • Energy Investment Phase
    The first phase of glycolysis where 2 ATP molecules are used to initiate the process.
  • Energy Harvest Phase
    The second phase of glycolysis where 4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules are produced.
  • ATP
    A molecule used as an energy currency in cells, with a net gain of 2 ATP during glycolysis.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier molecule produced during glycolysis, contributing to energy production.
  • Aerobic Respiration
    A process of cellular respiration that requires oxygen, unlike glycolysis.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A gas produced from the complete oxidation of glucose carbon atoms in later stages of respiration.
  • Mitochondria
    The organelle where subsequent stages of cellular respiration occur after glycolysis.
  • Chemical Reactions
    A series of 10 reactions that make up the process of glycolysis.
  • Electron Carriers
    Molecules like NADH that transport electrons during cellular respiration.
  • Cellular Respiration
    A metabolic process that converts glucose into energy, starting with glycolysis.
  • Mnemonic
    A memory aid used to remember the phases of glycolysis, such as 'Gary invests to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico.'