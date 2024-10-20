Glycolysis definitions Flashcards
Glycolysis definitions
- GlycolysisThe first step of cellular respiration, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules in the cytoplasm without oxygen.
- GlucoseA six-carbon sugar molecule that is broken down into two three-carbon pyruvate molecules during glycolysis.
- PyruvateA three-carbon molecule formed from the breakdown of glucose during glycolysis.
- CytoplasmThe location within a cell where glycolysis occurs, outside of the mitochondria.
- Energy Investment PhaseThe first phase of glycolysis where 2 ATP molecules are used to initiate the process.
- Energy Harvest PhaseThe second phase of glycolysis where 4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules are produced.
- ATPA molecule used as an energy currency in cells, with a net gain of 2 ATP during glycolysis.
- NADHAn electron carrier molecule produced during glycolysis, contributing to energy production.
- Aerobic RespirationA process of cellular respiration that requires oxygen, unlike glycolysis.
- Carbon DioxideA gas produced from the complete oxidation of glucose carbon atoms in later stages of respiration.
- MitochondriaThe organelle where subsequent stages of cellular respiration occur after glycolysis.
- Chemical ReactionsA series of 10 reactions that make up the process of glycolysis.
- Electron CarriersMolecules like NADH that transport electrons during cellular respiration.
- Cellular RespirationA metabolic process that converts glucose into energy, starting with glycolysis.
- MnemonicA memory aid used to remember the phases of glycolysis, such as 'Gary invests to harvest his profits and travel to Mexico.'