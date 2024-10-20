Glycolysis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Glycolysis The first step of cellular respiration, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules in the cytoplasm without oxygen.

Glucose A six-carbon sugar molecule that is broken down into two three-carbon pyruvate molecules during glycolysis.

Pyruvate A three-carbon molecule formed from the breakdown of glucose during glycolysis.

Cytoplasm The location within a cell where glycolysis occurs, outside of the mitochondria.

Energy Investment Phase The first phase of glycolysis where 2 ATP molecules are used to initiate the process.

Energy Harvest Phase The second phase of glycolysis where 4 ATP and 2 NADH molecules are produced.

ATP A molecule used as an energy currency in cells, with a net gain of 2 ATP during glycolysis.

NADH An electron carrier molecule produced during glycolysis, contributing to energy production.

Aerobic Respiration A process of cellular respiration that requires oxygen, unlike glycolysis.

Carbon Dioxide A gas produced from the complete oxidation of glucose carbon atoms in later stages of respiration.

Mitochondria The organelle where subsequent stages of cellular respiration occur after glycolysis.

Chemical Reactions A series of 10 reactions that make up the process of glycolysis.

Electron Carriers Molecules like NADH that transport electrons during cellular respiration.

Cellular Respiration A metabolic process that converts glucose into energy, starting with glycolysis.