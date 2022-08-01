3. Energy & Cell Processes
Glycolysis
concept
Glycolysis
ProblemProblem
Where does the first stage of aerobic cellular respiration take place within a cell?
a) Mitochondrial matrix.
b) Inner mitochondrial membrane.
c) Intermembrane space.
d) Cytoplasm.
Mitochondrial matrix.
Inner mitochondrial membrane.
Intermembrane space.
Cytoplasm.
concept
Phases of Glycolysis
concept
Remembering Phases of Glycolysis
example
Glycolysis Example 1
ProblemProblem
Starting with one molecule of glucose, glycolysis results in the net production of which of the following sets of energy-containing products?
a) 2 NAD+, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
b) 2 NADH, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
c) 4 NADH, 2 pyruvate, and 4 ATP.
d) 6 CO2, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
2 NAD+, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
2 NADH, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
4 NADH, 2 pyruvate, and 4 ATP.
6 CO2, 2 pyruvate, and 2 ATP.
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is a result of glycolysis?
a) A net gain of four ATP per one glucose molecule.
b) Conversion of FAD to FADH2.
c) Conversion of one glucose molecule to two pyruvate molecules.
d) Conversion of NADH to NAD+.
A net gain of four ATP per one glucose molecule.
Conversion of FAD to FADH2.
Conversion of one glucose molecule to two pyruvate molecules.
Conversion of NADH to NAD+.
