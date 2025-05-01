Medulla Innermost layer of a strand, often loosely packed, contributing to overall thickness and sometimes absent in finer types.

Cortex Middle layer providing strength, color, and texture, composed of tightly packed keratinized cells.

Cuticle Outermost protective layer made of overlapping cells, shielding inner structures from damage and moisture loss.

Keratin Fibrous protein forming the structural basis, imparting resilience, flexibility, and durability.

Hair Follicle Tubular structure embedded in the skin, housing the root and supporting growth and nourishment.

Epidermis Outer skin layer from which follicles originate, providing a protective barrier for underlying tissues.