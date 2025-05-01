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Medulla Innermost layer of a strand, often loosely packed, contributing to overall thickness and sometimes absent in finer types. Cortex Middle layer providing strength, color, and texture, composed of tightly packed keratinized cells. Cuticle Outermost protective layer made of overlapping cells, shielding inner structures from damage and moisture loss. Keratin Fibrous protein forming the structural basis, imparting resilience, flexibility, and durability. Hair Follicle Tubular structure embedded in the skin, housing the root and supporting growth and nourishment. Epidermis Outer skin layer from which follicles originate, providing a protective barrier for underlying tissues. Dermis Deeper skin layer supplying nutrients and anchoring follicles, supporting hair development. Hair Bulb Enlarged base of the follicle containing living cells responsible for generating new shaft material. Papilla Small, vascular structure at the follicle base, delivering nutrients and signals to matrix cells. Matrix Cells Rapidly dividing cells in the bulb, producing new keratinized material for shaft elongation. Hair Shaft Visible portion extending above the skin, composed of dead, keratinized cells arranged in layers. Growth Cycle Pattern of alternating active and resting phases, determining length and density. Androgens Hormones influencing follicle activity, playing a key role in patterns of thinning and loss. Alopecia Condition marked by partial or complete loss, often linked to genetics, hormones, or immune factors. Male Pattern Baldness Common hereditary condition characterized by progressive thinning, typically influenced by hormonal factors.
Hair definitions
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