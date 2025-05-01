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Hair definitions

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  • Medulla
    Innermost layer of a strand, often loosely packed, contributing to overall thickness and sometimes absent in finer types.
  • Cortex
    Middle layer providing strength, color, and texture, composed of tightly packed keratinized cells.
  • Cuticle
    Outermost protective layer made of overlapping cells, shielding inner structures from damage and moisture loss.
  • Keratin
    Fibrous protein forming the structural basis, imparting resilience, flexibility, and durability.
  • Hair Follicle
    Tubular structure embedded in the skin, housing the root and supporting growth and nourishment.
  • Epidermis
    Outer skin layer from which follicles originate, providing a protective barrier for underlying tissues.
  • Dermis
    Deeper skin layer supplying nutrients and anchoring follicles, supporting hair development.
  • Hair Bulb
    Enlarged base of the follicle containing living cells responsible for generating new shaft material.
  • Papilla
    Small, vascular structure at the follicle base, delivering nutrients and signals to matrix cells.
  • Matrix Cells
    Rapidly dividing cells in the bulb, producing new keratinized material for shaft elongation.
  • Hair Shaft
    Visible portion extending above the skin, composed of dead, keratinized cells arranged in layers.
  • Growth Cycle
    Pattern of alternating active and resting phases, determining length and density.
  • Androgens
    Hormones influencing follicle activity, playing a key role in patterns of thinning and loss.
  • Alopecia
    Condition marked by partial or complete loss, often linked to genetics, hormones, or immune factors.
  • Male Pattern Baldness
    Common hereditary condition characterized by progressive thinning, typically influenced by hormonal factors.