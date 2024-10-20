Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Micrograph An image of a tissue sample taken through a microscope, used for identifying cellular structures.

Epithelial Tissue A type of tissue composed of one or more layers of tightly packed cells forming a boundary adjacent to open space.

Flowchart A diagrammatic representation used to identify types of epithelial tissue based on specific characteristics.

Simple Epithelium A single layer of epithelial cells, allowing for processes like diffusion and absorption.

Stratified Epithelium Multiple layers of epithelial cells, providing protection in areas subject to abrasion.

Squamous Flat, thin cells that facilitate rapid diffusion, often found in the air sacs of lungs.

Cuboidal Cube-shaped cells, often forming ducts and tubules, providing secretion and absorption functions.

Columnar Tall, narrow cells, often with microvilli or cilia, found lining the digestive and respiratory tracts.

Pseudostratified Appears stratified due to nuclei at different levels, but all cells contact the basement membrane.

Transitional Epithelium Elastic tissue that transitions from cuboidal to squamous shape, lining the urinary bladder.

Keratinized A form of stratified squamous epithelium containing keratin, found in the skin.

Non-keratinized Stratified squamous epithelium without keratin, found in moist areas like the oral cavity.

Cilia Hair-like structures on columnar cells that move substances across the epithelial surface.

Microvilli Small projections on columnar cells that increase surface area for absorption.