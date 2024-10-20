Skip to main content
Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue definitions
  • Micrograph
    An image of a tissue sample taken through a microscope, used for identifying cellular structures.
  • Epithelial Tissue
    A type of tissue composed of one or more layers of tightly packed cells forming a boundary adjacent to open space.
  • Flowchart
    A diagrammatic representation used to identify types of epithelial tissue based on specific characteristics.
  • Simple Epithelium
    A single layer of epithelial cells, allowing for processes like diffusion and absorption.
  • Stratified Epithelium
    Multiple layers of epithelial cells, providing protection in areas subject to abrasion.
  • Squamous
    Flat, thin cells that facilitate rapid diffusion, often found in the air sacs of lungs.
  • Cuboidal
    Cube-shaped cells, often forming ducts and tubules, providing secretion and absorption functions.
  • Columnar
    Tall, narrow cells, often with microvilli or cilia, found lining the digestive and respiratory tracts.
  • Pseudostratified
    Appears stratified due to nuclei at different levels, but all cells contact the basement membrane.
  • Transitional Epithelium
    Elastic tissue that transitions from cuboidal to squamous shape, lining the urinary bladder.
  • Keratinized
    A form of stratified squamous epithelium containing keratin, found in the skin.
  • Non-keratinized
    Stratified squamous epithelium without keratin, found in moist areas like the oral cavity.
  • Cilia
    Hair-like structures on columnar cells that move substances across the epithelial surface.
  • Microvilli
    Small projections on columnar cells that increase surface area for absorption.
  • Goblet Cells
    Cells that secrete mucus, found in columnar and pseudostratified epithelia.