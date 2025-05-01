Identifying Types of Epithelial Tissue quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the key steps in identifying the type of epithelial tissue using a flowchart approach?
First, determine if the cells are tightly packed beside an open space, indicating epithelial tissue. Next, assess the number of cell layers: one layer indicates simple epithelium, while multiple layers indicate stratified epithelium. For simple epithelium, identify cell shape (squamous, cuboidal, or columnar) and look for features like microvilli or cilia. For stratified epithelium, count the layers and examine the shape of surface cells to distinguish between stratified squamous, transitional, columnar, or cuboidal types.
What is the first feature to look for when identifying epithelial tissue in a micrograph?
Check if the cells are tightly packed beside an open space, which is characteristic of epithelial tissue.
How do you distinguish between simple and stratified epithelial tissue using the flowchart?
Simple epithelium has one layer of cells, while stratified epithelium has two or more clearly defined layers.
What cell shape indicates simple squamous epithelium, and where is it commonly found?
Simple squamous cells are flat or ribbon-like and are commonly found lining air sacs of the lungs and capillaries.
How can you identify simple cuboidal epithelium in a micrograph?
Look for a single layer of cube-shaped cells, often forming rings around open spaces such as ducts or kidney tubules.
What feature distinguishes pseudostratified columnar epithelium from true stratified tissue?
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium appears to have multiple layers due to nuclei at different levels, but all cells touch the basement membrane.
What are the key identifying features of simple columnar epithelium?
Simple columnar epithelium consists of a single layer of tall, narrow cells with nuclei in a single row, often with microvilli or cilia.
How do you differentiate between stratified squamous and transitional epithelium based on surface cell shape?
Stratified squamous has flat, flaking surface cells, while transitional epithelium has larger, pillow-shaped surface cells.
Where is transitional epithelium typically found, and what is its main functional property?
Transitional epithelium is found lining the urinary bladder and is known for its elasticity, allowing it to stretch and return to shape.
What is the main difference between stratified columnar and stratified cuboidal epithelium in terms of surface cell shape?
Stratified columnar has tall, narrow surface cells, while stratified cuboidal has cube-shaped surface cells.