What is immune tolerance? Immune tolerance is the immune system's ability to ignore or tolerate harmless antigens while targeting harmful ones.

Why is immune tolerance important for the immune system? It prevents the immune system from attacking healthy cells and causing autoimmune diseases.

What can happen if immune tolerance fails? The immune system may attack the body's own healthy cells, leading to autoimmune diseases.

Where does central immune tolerance occur? Central immune tolerance occurs in the primary lymphoid organs: the thymus for T cells and the bone marrow for B cells.

What process is involved in central immune tolerance? Central immune tolerance involves negative selection, which eliminates self-reacting T and B cells.

Where does peripheral immune tolerance take place? Peripheral immune tolerance occurs in secondary lymphoid organs, such as lymph nodes.