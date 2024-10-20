Implantation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Implantation The process of a blastocyst embedding into the endometrium, occurring around days 6 to 9 post-conception.

Blastocyst An early-stage embryo consisting of a sphere of cells surrounding a fluid-filled cavity, crucial for implantation.

Endometrium The inner lining of the uterus where the blastocyst implants, becoming receptive due to hormonal changes.

Trophoblast The outer cell layer of the blastocyst that adheres to and invades the endometrium during implantation.

Cytotrophoblast The inner layer of trophoblast cells that remain distinct and contribute to placental development.

Syncytiotrophoblast The outer layer of trophoblast cells that erode the endometrium and secrete enzymes and growth factors.

Estrogen A hormone that, along with progesterone, prepares the endometrium for implantation.

Progesterone A hormone that increases endometrial receptivity for implantation alongside estrogen.

Embryoblast The inner cell mass of the blastocyst that will develop into the embryo.

Bilaminar embryonic disc A two-layered structure formed by the embryoblast, crucial for early embryonic development.

Amniotic cavity A fluid-filled space that forms between the embryonic disc and trophoblast, leading to the amniotic sac.

Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) A hormone secreted by the syncytiotrophoblast, detectable in pregnancy tests.

Placentation The process of placenta formation, involving the trophoblast layers post-implantation.

Proliferation The rapid increase in the number of cells, such as endometrial cells covering the blastocyst.