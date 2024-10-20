Skip to main content
Implantation definitions Flashcards

Implantation definitions
  • Implantation
    The process of a blastocyst embedding into the endometrium, occurring around days 6 to 9 post-conception.
  • Blastocyst
    An early-stage embryo consisting of a sphere of cells surrounding a fluid-filled cavity, crucial for implantation.
  • Endometrium
    The inner lining of the uterus where the blastocyst implants, becoming receptive due to hormonal changes.
  • Trophoblast
    The outer cell layer of the blastocyst that adheres to and invades the endometrium during implantation.
  • Cytotrophoblast
    The inner layer of trophoblast cells that remain distinct and contribute to placental development.
  • Syncytiotrophoblast
    The outer layer of trophoblast cells that erode the endometrium and secrete enzymes and growth factors.
  • Estrogen
    A hormone that, along with progesterone, prepares the endometrium for implantation.
  • Progesterone
    A hormone that increases endometrial receptivity for implantation alongside estrogen.
  • Embryoblast
    The inner cell mass of the blastocyst that will develop into the embryo.
  • Bilaminar embryonic disc
    A two-layered structure formed by the embryoblast, crucial for early embryonic development.
  • Amniotic cavity
    A fluid-filled space that forms between the embryonic disc and trophoblast, leading to the amniotic sac.
  • Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG)
    A hormone secreted by the syncytiotrophoblast, detectable in pregnancy tests.
  • Placentation
    The process of placenta formation, involving the trophoblast layers post-implantation.
  • Proliferation
    The rapid increase in the number of cells, such as endometrial cells covering the blastocyst.
  • Uterine wall
    The structure consisting of the endometrium and other layers, where implantation occurs.