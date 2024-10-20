Implantation definitions Flashcards
Implantation definitions
- ImplantationThe process of a blastocyst embedding into the endometrium, occurring around days 6 to 9 post-conception.
- BlastocystAn early-stage embryo consisting of a sphere of cells surrounding a fluid-filled cavity, crucial for implantation.
- EndometriumThe inner lining of the uterus where the blastocyst implants, becoming receptive due to hormonal changes.
- TrophoblastThe outer cell layer of the blastocyst that adheres to and invades the endometrium during implantation.
- CytotrophoblastThe inner layer of trophoblast cells that remain distinct and contribute to placental development.
- SyncytiotrophoblastThe outer layer of trophoblast cells that erode the endometrium and secrete enzymes and growth factors.
- EstrogenA hormone that, along with progesterone, prepares the endometrium for implantation.
- ProgesteroneA hormone that increases endometrial receptivity for implantation alongside estrogen.
- EmbryoblastThe inner cell mass of the blastocyst that will develop into the embryo.
- Bilaminar embryonic discA two-layered structure formed by the embryoblast, crucial for early embryonic development.
- Amniotic cavityA fluid-filled space that forms between the embryonic disc and trophoblast, leading to the amniotic sac.
- Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG)A hormone secreted by the syncytiotrophoblast, detectable in pregnancy tests.
- PlacentationThe process of placenta formation, involving the trophoblast layers post-implantation.
- ProliferationThe rapid increase in the number of cells, such as endometrial cells covering the blastocyst.
- Uterine wallThe structure consisting of the endometrium and other layers, where implantation occurs.