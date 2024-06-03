28. Human Development
Implantation
Implantation - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Implantation: Days 6-9
Implantation Example 1
The trophoblast eventually differentiates into two layers. Which of these layers erodes the endometrium and begins projecting extensions into the uterine lining?
A
The cytotrophoblast.
B
The syncytiotrophoblast.
C
The blastocyst.
D
The morula.
Implantation: Days 10-12
Implantation Example 2
The process of implantation is usually complete by approximately:
A
1-2 days after fertilization.
B
4-5 days after fertilization.
C
10-12 days after fertilization.
D
20-28 days after fertilization.
