Implantation quiz Flashcards

How does the blastocyst become embedded in the uterine lining?
The blastocyst becomes embedded in the uterine lining through the action of trophoblast cells, which adhere to the endometrium and differentiate into cytotrophoblast and syncytiotrophoblast, with the latter eroding the endometrium.
What is the result when a zygote implants in the fallopian tube or ovary?
When a zygote implants in the fallopian tube or ovary, it results in an ectopic pregnancy, which is a medical emergency.
Which structure is the site of implantation?
The site of implantation is the endometrium of the uterine wall.
Implantation generally occurs at which place on the uterus?
Implantation generally occurs in the endometrium of the uterus.
What role do trophoblast cells play in implantation?
Trophoblast cells adhere to the endometrium and differentiate into layers that help the blastocyst embed into the uterine lining.
What hormone is secreted by the syncytiotrophoblast during implantation?
The syncytiotrophoblast secretes human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) during implantation.
What is the function of the syncytiotrophoblast during implantation?
The syncytiotrophoblast erodes the endometrium and secretes enzymes and growth factors to help the blastocyst absorb nutrients.
What happens to the embryoblast around days 10 to 12 post-conception?
Around days 10 to 12 post-conception, the embryoblast separates from the trophoblast to form the bilaminar embryonic disc and the amniotic cavity.
How does the endometrium respond to the blastocyst during implantation?
The endometrium becomes receptive due to increased estrogen and progesterone, allowing the blastocyst to adhere and embed.
What marks the completion of implantation?
Implantation is complete when endometrial cells proliferate and cover the blastocyst, fully embedding it in the uterine wall.