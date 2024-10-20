Inner Layer of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards
Inner Layer of the Eyeball definitions
- RetinaThe inner layer of the eye responsible for converting light into neural signals for the brain.
- PhotoreceptorsCells in the retina that detect light and initiate the process of phototransduction.
- RodsPhotoreceptors sensitive to low light, providing grayscale vision and aiding peripheral vision.
- ConesPhotoreceptors requiring bright light, enabling color vision and high visual acuity.
- Macula LuteaA region in the retina rich in cones, crucial for high visual acuity.
- Fovea CentralisThe center of the macula lutea, providing the clearest vision due to its high concentration of cones.
- Optic DiscThe point where the optic nerve exits the eye, creating a natural blind spot.
- Pigmented LayerA single cell layer in the retina that supports photoreceptors and absorbs excess light.
- Neural LayerThe part of the retina containing photoreceptors and neurons for transmitting visual signals.
- Bipolar CellsCells in the retina that transmit signals from photoreceptors to ganglion cells.
- Ganglion CellsRetinal cells that generate action potentials and form the optic nerve.
- Amacrine CellsRetinal cells involved in the initial processing of visual information.
- Horizontal CellsRetinal cells that facilitate communication between photoreceptors and bipolar cells.
- PhototransductionThe process of converting light into an electrochemical signal in the retina.
- Blind SpotAn area in the visual field where no image is detected due to the absence of photoreceptors.