Inner Layer of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Inner Layer of the Eyeball definitions

Inner Layer of the Eyeball definitions
  • Retina
    The inner layer of the eye responsible for converting light into neural signals for the brain.
  • Photoreceptors
    Cells in the retina that detect light and initiate the process of phototransduction.
  • Rods
    Photoreceptors sensitive to low light, providing grayscale vision and aiding peripheral vision.
  • Cones
    Photoreceptors requiring bright light, enabling color vision and high visual acuity.
  • Macula Lutea
    A region in the retina rich in cones, crucial for high visual acuity.
  • Fovea Centralis
    The center of the macula lutea, providing the clearest vision due to its high concentration of cones.
  • Optic Disc
    The point where the optic nerve exits the eye, creating a natural blind spot.
  • Pigmented Layer
    A single cell layer in the retina that supports photoreceptors and absorbs excess light.
  • Neural Layer
    The part of the retina containing photoreceptors and neurons for transmitting visual signals.
  • Bipolar Cells
    Cells in the retina that transmit signals from photoreceptors to ganglion cells.
  • Ganglion Cells
    Retinal cells that generate action potentials and form the optic nerve.
  • Amacrine Cells
    Retinal cells involved in the initial processing of visual information.
  • Horizontal Cells
    Retinal cells that facilitate communication between photoreceptors and bipolar cells.
  • Phototransduction
    The process of converting light into an electrochemical signal in the retina.
  • Blind Spot
    An area in the visual field where no image is detected due to the absence of photoreceptors.