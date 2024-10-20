Inner Layer of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Retina The inner layer of the eye responsible for converting light into neural signals for the brain.

Photoreceptors Cells in the retina that detect light and initiate the process of phototransduction.

Rods Photoreceptors sensitive to low light, providing grayscale vision and aiding peripheral vision.

Cones Photoreceptors requiring bright light, enabling color vision and high visual acuity.

Macula Lutea A region in the retina rich in cones, crucial for high visual acuity.

Fovea Centralis The center of the macula lutea, providing the clearest vision due to its high concentration of cones.

Optic Disc The point where the optic nerve exits the eye, creating a natural blind spot.

Pigmented Layer A single cell layer in the retina that supports photoreceptors and absorbs excess light.

Neural Layer The part of the retina containing photoreceptors and neurons for transmitting visual signals.

Bipolar Cells Cells in the retina that transmit signals from photoreceptors to ganglion cells.

Ganglion Cells Retinal cells that generate action potentials and form the optic nerve.

Amacrine Cells Retinal cells involved in the initial processing of visual information.

Horizontal Cells Retinal cells that facilitate communication between photoreceptors and bipolar cells.

Phototransduction The process of converting light into an electrochemical signal in the retina.