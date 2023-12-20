Inner Layer of the Eyeball
Inner Layer of the Eyeball Example 1
True or False: if false, choose the answer that corrects the statement.
Waves of light must pass through both the ganglion and pigmented cells before reaching the photoreceptors.
True.
False, light reaches the photoreceptors first.
False, light must pass through the ganglion cells, but not the pigmented cells.
False, light must pass through the pigmented cells, but not the ganglion cells.
Once light is absorbed, what is the path of the nervous signal?
Rod or Cone → Bipolar Cell → Ganglion Cells.
Rod → Cone → Horizontal Cell → Ganglion Cell → Bipolar Cell.
Rods → Cones → Horizontal Cell → Amacrine Cells → Bipolar Cell → Ganglion Cells.
Pigmented Layer → Rod or Cone → Bipolar Cell → Ganglion Cells.
Which part of the neural layer continues into and becomes the optic nerve?
Rods.
Cones.
Bipolar Cells.
Ganglion Cells.
Comparing Rods and Cones
Inner Layer of the Eyeball Example 2
Which of the following statements is true for cones.
There are more cones than rods in the retina.
They are specialized for low light vision.
They are concentrated in the center of the retina (fovea centralis).
They are named for their long cylindrical shape.
Different animal species differ in the relative number of rods and cones that are present in their eyes. Which of the following statements would you expect to be true about these differences?
Species that require greater visual acuity will have relatively more rods in their eyes; species that require greater peripheral vision will have more cones.
Nocturnal (active at night) species will have relatively more rods in their eyes; diurnal (active in the day) species will have relatively more cones.
Species that require better depth perception will have relatively more cones in their eyes; species that require greater field of vision will have more rods.
Nocturnal (active at night) species will have relatively more cones in their eyes; diurnal (active in the day) species will have relatively more rods.
Structures of the Retina
Inner Layer of the Eyeball Example 3
Inner Layer of the Eyeball Example 4
On the image of the retina below, identify the structures located in each circle.
Structure 1 is the optic disc, structure 2 is the macula lutea.
Structure 1 is the fovea centralis, structure 2 is the macula lutea.
Structure 1 is the optic disc, structure 2 is the fovea centralis.
Structure 1 is the macula lutea, structue 2 is the optic disc.