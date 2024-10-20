Inner Layer of the Eyeball quiz Flashcards
What is the innermost layer of the eyeball called?
The innermost layer of the eyeball is called the retina.What are the two main layers of the retina?
The two main layers of the retina are the pigmented layer and the neural layer.What is the function of rods in the retina?
Rods are photoreceptors that are sensitive in low light and see in grayscale, contributing to peripheral vision.What is the role of cones in the retina?
Cones require brighter light, enable color vision, and are concentrated in the center of the retina.Where is the macula lutea located and what is its significance?
The macula lutea is located at the center of the retina and is responsible for high visual acuity due to its concentration of cones.What is the fovea centralis and why is it important?
The fovea centralis is at the center of the macula lutea and provides the clearest vision due to minimal interference from other retinal structures.What creates the natural blind spot in vision?
The optic disc, where the optic nerve and blood vessels exit the eye, creates a natural blind spot due to the absence of photoreceptors.How do bipolar cells function in the retina?
Bipolar cells connect photoreceptors and pass the signal from them to the ganglion cells.What is the role of ganglion cells in the retina?
Ganglion cells generate action potentials and form the optic nerve, transmitting visual signals to the brain.What is the difference in sensitivity between rods and cones?
Rods have high sensitivity and work in low light, while cones have low sensitivity and require bright light.