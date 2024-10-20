Interferon Response definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Interferons Cytokines that provide antiviral effects by signaling neighboring cells to prepare defenses against viruses.

Cytokines Chemical signals used for communication between cells, often involved in immune responses.

Innate Immunity The body's first line of defense against pathogens, including non-specific responses like the interferon response.

Pattern Recognition Receptors Cellular receptors that detect viral RNA, triggering the production of interferons.

Viral RNA Genetic material of a virus that can be recognized by host cells to initiate an immune response.

Inactive Antiviral Proteins Proteins produced in response to interferons, remaining inactive until viral infection occurs.

Active Antiviral Proteins Proteins that degrade mRNA and trigger apoptosis to prevent viral replication in infected cells.

Apoptosis Programmed cell death that prevents viruses from using the cell to replicate.

Viral Replication The process by which viruses reproduce within a host cell, often leading to cell death.

Second Line of Defense Part of the innate immune system, including responses like the interferon response to combat pathogens.

Antiviral Effects Actions taken by the immune system to prevent or limit the replication and spread of viruses.

Neighboring Cells Cells adjacent to an infected cell that receive signals to prepare defenses against potential viral infection.

Viral Spread The transmission of viruses from one cell or organism to another, often leading to infection.

Immune System The body's defense system against pathogens, including both innate and adaptive responses.