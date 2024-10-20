Skip to main content
Interferon Response definitions Flashcards

Interferon Response definitions
  • Interferons
    Cytokines that provide antiviral effects by signaling neighboring cells to prepare defenses against viruses.
  • Cytokines
    Chemical signals used for communication between cells, often involved in immune responses.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's first line of defense against pathogens, including non-specific responses like the interferon response.
  • Pattern Recognition Receptors
    Cellular receptors that detect viral RNA, triggering the production of interferons.
  • Viral RNA
    Genetic material of a virus that can be recognized by host cells to initiate an immune response.
  • Inactive Antiviral Proteins
    Proteins produced in response to interferons, remaining inactive until viral infection occurs.
  • Active Antiviral Proteins
    Proteins that degrade mRNA and trigger apoptosis to prevent viral replication in infected cells.
  • Apoptosis
    Programmed cell death that prevents viruses from using the cell to replicate.
  • Viral Replication
    The process by which viruses reproduce within a host cell, often leading to cell death.
  • Second Line of Defense
    Part of the innate immune system, including responses like the interferon response to combat pathogens.
  • Antiviral Effects
    Actions taken by the immune system to prevent or limit the replication and spread of viruses.
  • Neighboring Cells
    Cells adjacent to an infected cell that receive signals to prepare defenses against potential viral infection.
  • Viral Spread
    The transmission of viruses from one cell or organism to another, often leading to infection.
  • Immune System
    The body's defense system against pathogens, including both innate and adaptive responses.
  • Defense Mechanism
    Biological processes that protect the body from infection and disease, such as the interferon response.