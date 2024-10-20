Interferon Response definitions Flashcards
Interferon Response definitions
- InterferonsCytokines that provide antiviral effects by signaling neighboring cells to prepare defenses against viruses.
- CytokinesChemical signals used for communication between cells, often involved in immune responses.
- Innate ImmunityThe body's first line of defense against pathogens, including non-specific responses like the interferon response.
- Pattern Recognition ReceptorsCellular receptors that detect viral RNA, triggering the production of interferons.
- Viral RNAGenetic material of a virus that can be recognized by host cells to initiate an immune response.
- Inactive Antiviral ProteinsProteins produced in response to interferons, remaining inactive until viral infection occurs.
- Active Antiviral ProteinsProteins that degrade mRNA and trigger apoptosis to prevent viral replication in infected cells.
- ApoptosisProgrammed cell death that prevents viruses from using the cell to replicate.
- Viral ReplicationThe process by which viruses reproduce within a host cell, often leading to cell death.
- Second Line of DefensePart of the innate immune system, including responses like the interferon response to combat pathogens.
- Antiviral EffectsActions taken by the immune system to prevent or limit the replication and spread of viruses.
- Neighboring CellsCells adjacent to an infected cell that receive signals to prepare defenses against potential viral infection.
- Viral SpreadThe transmission of viruses from one cell or organism to another, often leading to infection.
- Immune SystemThe body's defense system against pathogens, including both innate and adaptive responses.
- Defense MechanismBiological processes that protect the body from infection and disease, such as the interferon response.