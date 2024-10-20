Interferon Response quiz Flashcards

What is the role of interferon in defense against disease?
Interferons are cytokines that provide antiviral effects by signaling neighboring cells to produce antiviral proteins, limiting viral replication and spread.
Which of the following is true when interferon attaches to a cell? A) It causes the cell to produce viruses B) It signals the cell to produce inactive antiviral proteins C) It triggers cell apoptosis immediately D) It has no effect on the cell
B) It signals the cell to produce inactive antiviral proteins.
Which of the following does not describe actions of interferon (IFN)? A) Activating antiviral proteins B) Degrading viral RNA C) Triggering apoptosis D) Directly killing viruses
D) Directly killing viruses.
How do interferons help neighboring cells when a cell is infected by a virus?
Interferons bind to neighboring cells, prompting them to produce inactive antiviral proteins that can be activated if the cell becomes infected.
What happens to inactive antiviral proteins (IAVPs) when a neighboring cell is infected by a virus?
IAVPs are activated into active antiviral proteins (AVPs), which can degrade the cell's mRNA and trigger apoptosis.
Why is apoptosis beneficial in the context of the interferon response?
Apoptosis prevents the virus from using the cell as a host to replicate, thereby limiting viral spread.
What is the ultimate fate of the initial infected cell in the interferon response?
The initial infected cell is doomed to die and produce more viruses, but it releases interferons to help neighboring cells prepare their defenses.
How do interferons contribute to the innate immune system's second line of defense?
What triggers the production of interferons in an infected cell?
The detection of viral RNA by pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) in the infected cell triggers the production of interferons.
What is the main function of active antiviral proteins (AVPs) in the interferon response?
AVPs stop translation by degrading the cell's mRNA and trigger apoptosis, preventing viral replication.