Introduction to Cell Division definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Cell Division definitions
Introduction to Cell Division definitions
- Cell DivisionThe process where a parent cell divides into two or more daughter cells, crucial for reproduction, growth, and tissue repair.
- Binary FissionA type of cell division in prokaryotic cells like bacteria, resulting in two genetically identical daughter cells.
- MitosisEukaryotic cell division producing diploid somatic cells, essential for growth and tissue repair.
- MeiosisEukaryotic cell division producing haploid gametes, crucial for sexual reproduction and genetic diversity.
- Daughter CellsCells resulting from the division of a parent cell, each inheriting a copy of the parent cell's DNA.
- Prokaryotic CellsCells without a nucleus, such as bacteria, that divide by binary fission.
- Eukaryotic CellsCells with a nucleus, dividing by mitosis or meiosis, found in organisms like plants and animals.
- Somatic CellsBody cells produced by mitosis, diploid with two copies of each chromosome.
- GametesSex cells like sperm and eggs, produced by meiosis, haploid with one copy of each chromosome.
- DiploidCells with two copies of each chromosome, symbolized as 2n, typical of somatic cells.
- HaploidCells with one copy of each chromosome, symbolized as n, typical of gametes.
- ZygoteThe diploid cell formed by the fusion of two haploid gametes during fertilization.
- Asexual ReproductionReproduction involving a single parent, producing genetically identical offspring.
- Sexual ReproductionReproduction involving two parents, resulting in genetically diverse offspring.
- DNA ReplicationThe process of duplicating DNA before cell division, ensuring each daughter cell receives a complete copy.