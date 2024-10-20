Introduction to Cell Division definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cell Division The process where a parent cell divides into two or more daughter cells, crucial for reproduction, growth, and tissue repair.

Binary Fission A type of cell division in prokaryotic cells like bacteria, resulting in two genetically identical daughter cells.

Mitosis Eukaryotic cell division producing diploid somatic cells, essential for growth and tissue repair.

Meiosis Eukaryotic cell division producing haploid gametes, crucial for sexual reproduction and genetic diversity.

Daughter Cells Cells resulting from the division of a parent cell, each inheriting a copy of the parent cell's DNA.

Prokaryotic Cells Cells without a nucleus, such as bacteria, that divide by binary fission.

Eukaryotic Cells Cells with a nucleus, dividing by mitosis or meiosis, found in organisms like plants and animals.

Somatic Cells Body cells produced by mitosis, diploid with two copies of each chromosome.

Gametes Sex cells like sperm and eggs, produced by meiosis, haploid with one copy of each chromosome.

Diploid Cells with two copies of each chromosome, symbolized as 2n, typical of somatic cells.

Haploid Cells with one copy of each chromosome, symbolized as n, typical of gametes.

Zygote The diploid cell formed by the fusion of two haploid gametes during fertilization.

Asexual Reproduction Reproduction involving a single parent, producing genetically identical offspring.

Sexual Reproduction Reproduction involving two parents, resulting in genetically diverse offspring.