Introduction to Cell Division
Introduction to Cell Division
Introduction to Cell Division
Which of the following statements about cell division is correct?
It is the process by which one parent cell divide into 2 daughter cells.
It is an unnecessary process once an organism reaches maturity.
It is the process by which two sex cells fuse.
It occurs in 2 stages of mitosis then meiosis in all types of cells.
Which one of the following best defines binary fission?
The process by which one cell splits into two cells.
The process by which one cell splits into four cells.
The process by which two cells combine to create a new cell.
The process by which gametes are created.
Asexual vs. Sexual Reproduction
Asexual reproduction differs from sexual reproduction in that:
Asexual reproduction produces genetically diverse offspring.
Asexual reproduction occurs only in bacteria.
Asexual reproduction produces offspring that are virtually identical.
Asexual reproduction does not occur in animals.
Importance of Cell Division
