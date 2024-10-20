Introduction to Cell Division quiz #1 Flashcards

Making a smear involves spreading a thin layer of cells or microorganisms on a slide for microscopic examination.
The spindle attaches to what structures during cell division?
The spindle fibers attach to the centromeres of chromosomes during cell division.
What process produces daughter cells for growth and repair?
Mitosis produces daughter cells for growth and repair.
Which is the structure at the center of the chromosome where the sister chromatids are attached?
The centromere is the structure at the center of the chromosome where the sister chromatids are attached.
Where are chromatids found in a cell?
Chromatids are found in the nucleus of a cell during cell division.
What do the spindle fibers disintegrate?
Spindle fibers disintegrate after they have successfully separated the chromosomes during cell division.
What does the G2 checkpoint check?
The G2 checkpoint checks for DNA damage and ensures all DNA is replicated before mitosis begins.
What is the role of the spindle fibers?
The role of spindle fibers is to separate sister chromatids during cell division.
If the original cell has 46 chromosomes, how many chromosomes will each daughter cell have after mitosis?
Each daughter cell will have 46 chromosomes after mitosis.
Which three of the following statements describe the process of cleavage? (A) It involves cytokinesis, (B) It occurs during mitosis, (C) It results in two identical cells, (D) It is part of meiosis.
A, B, and C describe the process of cleavage.
Which of the following occurs during apoptosis? (A) Cell growth, (B) DNA replication, (C) Programmed cell death, (D) Chromosome alignment.
C) Programmed cell death occurs during apoptosis.
After your 46 chromosomes are duplicated, how many chromatids are present?
After duplication, there are 92 chromatids present.
How many chromosomes are shown in this cell if it is in metaphase of mitosis?
If the cell is in metaphase of mitosis, it would show 46 chromosomes.
Which statement best describes the cells during stage II of mitosis?
During stage II of mitosis, the chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate.
What is the purpose of spindle fibers during cell division?
The purpose of spindle fibers is to ensure the equal distribution of chromosomes to the daughter cells.
After mitotic division, how many daughter cells are produced?
After mitotic division, two daughter cells are produced.
What is interkinesis?
Interkinesis is a short resting phase between the two meiotic divisions where no DNA replication occurs.
Name 3 types of cells that enter the G0 phase when they are mature.
Neurons, muscle cells, and liver cells enter the G0 phase when mature.
Which of the following statements accurately describes fat cell development? (A) Fat cells divide frequently, (B) Fat cells store energy, (C) Fat cells are involved in thermoregulation, (D) Fat cells are a type of muscle cell.
B) Fat cells store energy and C) Fat cells are involved in thermoregulation.
What phase is this cell in if the chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate?
The cell is in metaphase if the chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate.
What is the function of the spindle fibers during mitosis?
The function of spindle fibers during mitosis is to separate sister chromatids and pull them to opposite poles of the cell.
What happens in the G2 phase of the cell cycle?
In the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis, checking for DNA damage and ensuring all DNA is replicated.
Which of the following statements is an accurate description of apoptosis? (A) It is a form of cell division, (B) It is a process of programmed cell death, (C) It results in cell growth, (D) It occurs during DNA replication.
B) It is a process of programmed cell death.
How many daughter chromosomes will be found in each cell after mitosis if the original cell had 46 chromosomes?
Each daughter cell will have 46 daughter chromosomes after mitosis.
Which of the following is part of the spindle apparatus? (A) Centrioles, (B) Ribosomes, (C) Golgi apparatus, (D) Mitochondria.
A) Centrioles are part of the spindle apparatus.
How many copies of each chromosome will each new nucleus receive after mitosis?
Each new nucleus will receive two copies of each chromosome after mitosis.
What stage is immediately prior to interkinesis in meiosis?
Telophase I is immediately prior to interkinesis in meiosis.
If a parent cell has 46 chromosomes, how many chromosomes will each daughter cell have after meiosis?
Each daughter cell will have 23 chromosomes after meiosis.
When a cyclin-dependent kinase interacts with cyclin, what occurs?
When a cyclin-dependent kinase interacts with cyclin, it activates the kinase, allowing it to phosphorylate target proteins and advance the cell cycle.
What is the function of spindle fibers during cell division?
The function of spindle fibers is to ensure the proper segregation of chromosomes into the daughter cells.
Which process occurs in somatic cells?
Mitosis occurs in somatic cells.
During conjugation, what occurs between bacterial cells?
During conjugation, genetic material is transferred between bacterial cells through a pilus.
If a cell originally contains 10 chromosomes, how many chromosomes will each daughter cell have after mitosis?
Each daughter cell will have 10 chromosomes after mitosis.
What is the purpose of the spindle fibers during cell division?
The purpose of spindle fibers is to separate chromosomes and ensure they are evenly distributed to the daughter cells.
What is a result of preventing spindle fibers from forming during cell division?
Preventing spindle fibers from forming results in the failure of chromosome separation, leading to cell division errors.
How many total chromatids are found in a human somatic cell nucleus during the G2 phase?
There are 92 chromatids in a human somatic cell nucleus during the G2 phase.
Where do kinetochores attach to chromosomes?
Kinetochores attach to the centromere region of chromosomes.
What structures are attached to each other at a centromere?
Sister chromatids are attached to each other at a centromere.
Which type of cell division occurs in your blood cells?
Mitosis occurs in blood cells.
In what way do kinetochore microtubules facilitate the process of splitting the centromeres?
Kinetochore microtubules facilitate the process by pulling sister chromatids apart towards opposite poles of the cell.