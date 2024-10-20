Introduction to Cells of the Immune System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Sentinel cells Guard cells in the immune system that detect invading microbes using censoring systems.

Innate effectors Cells that eliminate identified microbes, acting as security soldiers in the immune response.

Hematopoiesis The process of developing blood cells from hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow.

Hematopoietic stem cells Cells in the bone marrow that differentiate into common myeloid and lymphoid progenitor cells.

Common myeloid progenitor A cell type derived from hematopoietic stem cells that differentiates into various blood cells.

Common lymphoid progenitor A cell type derived from hematopoietic stem cells that differentiates into lymphocytes.

Erythrocytes Red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body.

Platelets Cell fragments important for blood clotting, derived from myeloid progenitor cells.

Leukocytes White blood cells crucial for the immune system, divided into granulocytes and agranulocytes.

Granulocytes A group of leukocytes including neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils.

Agranulocytes A group of leukocytes including lymphocytes such as T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells.

Natural killer cells Lymphocytes part of innate immunity, responsible for destroying infected or cancerous cells.

T cells Lymphocytes part of adaptive immunity, involved in cell-mediated immune responses.

B cells Lymphocytes part of adaptive immunity, responsible for producing antibodies.