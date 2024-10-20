Skip to main content
Introduction to Cells of the Immune System definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Cells of the Immune System definitions
  • Sentinel cells
    Guard cells in the immune system that detect invading microbes using censoring systems.
  • Innate effectors
    Cells that eliminate identified microbes, acting as security soldiers in the immune response.
  • Hematopoiesis
    The process of developing blood cells from hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow.
  • Hematopoietic stem cells
    Cells in the bone marrow that differentiate into common myeloid and lymphoid progenitor cells.
  • Common myeloid progenitor
    A cell type derived from hematopoietic stem cells that differentiates into various blood cells.
  • Common lymphoid progenitor
    A cell type derived from hematopoietic stem cells that differentiates into lymphocytes.
  • Erythrocytes
    Red blood cells responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body.
  • Platelets
    Cell fragments important for blood clotting, derived from myeloid progenitor cells.
  • Leukocytes
    White blood cells crucial for the immune system, divided into granulocytes and agranulocytes.
  • Granulocytes
    A group of leukocytes including neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils.
  • Agranulocytes
    A group of leukocytes including lymphocytes such as T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells.
  • Natural killer cells
    Lymphocytes part of innate immunity, responsible for destroying infected or cancerous cells.
  • T cells
    Lymphocytes part of adaptive immunity, involved in cell-mediated immune responses.
  • B cells
    Lymphocytes part of adaptive immunity, responsible for producing antibodies.
  • Pattern recognition receptors
    Molecules on sentinel cells that detect microbial components and initiate immune responses.