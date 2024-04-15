Introduction to Cells of the Immune System - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?
Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Second-Line Defenses
Video duration:
3m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to begin our introduction to cells of the immune system. And so first, we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that the second line of defense of innate immunity actually involves two main types of cells. The first main type of cells are going to be the sentinel cells and the second main type of cells are going to be the innate effector. Now, the sentinel cells are lookout or guard cells that are part of the censoring systems, which recall that the censoring systems are important for sensing or detecting invading microbes. Now, the innate factors on the other hand, uh are going to create security responses that are important for uh eliminating or that eliminate microbes that have been identified by the scanning systems. And so notice down below on the left hand side over here, we're showing you an image that we've talked about before in some of our previous lesson videos. And so we've already talked about the first line defenses that are important for preventing microbe entry and they serve somewhat as the security walls. And those included the skin mucus membranes, bodily fluids and chemicals antimicrobial peptides and the microbiome. So we've already covered this in our previous lesson video. So here in this video, we're beginning to talk about the second line of defense, which includes the scanning systems, which is this box right here as well as the innate effectors and the innate effector actions, which is this box over here. And so the scanning systems are going to be once again important for detecting the presence of microbes and damage. And the scanning systems is going to use sentinel cells. And so cell communication pattern recognition receptors and the complement system are all components of the scanning system that we'll get to talk more about as we move forward in our course. Now over here, the innate effector actions are important for eliminating invaders. And so these serve somewhat as security soldiers that are important for eliminating invaders. And it includes events such as phagocytosis, inflammation, fever, and the interferon response, all which we'll get to talk more about as we move forward in our course. And so notice over here, we're showing you our map of innate immunity. And once again, we've already talked about the first line defense mechanisms in our previous lesson videos. And so that's why they're grayed out here. And here in this video, we're beginning to talk about the second line of defense. And so there are many different cells of immu immunity and we'll get to talk more about those cells of immunity as we move forward. Uh But they do include the uh sentinel cells that are part of the scanning systems that act as security cameras to detect microbes. Once again, as well as the effectors, the innate effectors that create in innate effector actions that eliminate invaders and act as security soldiers. And so, uh this here concludes our brief introduction to cells of the immune system. And once again, we'll be able to talk more about the cells of the immune system as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.
2
concept
Hematopoeisis
Video duration:
2m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to talk briefly about hematopoiesis. And so there are many different types of immune system cells that are developed from what we call stem cells. And so the process of hematopoiesis refers to the development of all blood cells from hematopoietic stem cells. And these hematopoietic stem cells are found specifically in our bone marrow. And so the bone marrow is where the process of hematopoiesis takes place. Now, these hematopoietic stem cells are capable of differentiating into different types of cells to give rise to different types of blood cells. And so these hematopoietic stem cells are first going to differentiate into either a common myeloid or a common lymphoid progenitor cell. And so uh these common myeloid or common lymphoid progenitor cells are then capable of differentiating into all other types of blood cells. And we'll be able to talk about those other types of blood cells as we move forward in our course. But if we take a look at our image down below notice on the left hand side over here, we're showing you a bone and the bone marrow. And within the bone marrow is specifically where the process of hematopoiesis takes place the development of blood cells. And so notice that it starts with a hematopoietic stem cell which we have right up here at the top. And this hematopoietic stem cell uh is capable of differentiating into different types of cells. It could differentiate either into a common myeloid progenitor cell, like what we see on the left or it could differentiate into a common lymphoid progenitor cell which we see over here on the right. And so the common myeloid progenitor cell is then capable of differentiating further into other types of cells. And uh the same goes for the common lymphoid progenitor cell. Uh And so we'll be able to talk about what the common myeloid and common lymphoid progenitors cells can differentiate into as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our brief lesson on hematopoiesis and hematopoietic stem cells as well as myeloid or lymphoid progenitor cells. And so I'll see you all in our next lesson video.
3
Problem
Problem
In humans, stem cells from which all blood cell types are developed are found in the:
A
Peripheral circulation.
B
Bone marrow.
C
Lymphatic vessels.
D
Lymph nodes.
4
concept
Map of the Lesson on Cells of the Immune System
Video duration:
6m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on cells of the immune system, which is down below right here. And so we can go ahead and label the title of this map cells of the immune system. Now, what you'll notice is that all of these different cells of the immune system that you see down below right here are all derived from either a common myeloid progenitor cell or a common lymphoid progenitor cell. And of course, we know from our previous lesson video that the common myeloid and common lymphoid progenitor cells are derived from the hematopoietic stem cell found in the bone marrow. Now, uh what you'll notice is that really there are three major types of blood cells that are going to be differentiating from the common myeloid or the common lymphoid progenitor cells. And we've got those three major types of blood cells numbered down below. The first are going to to be the red blood cells, which are also known as erythrocytes. And these red blood cells or erythrocytes are important for carrying oxygen gas or 02 throughout the blood and delivering oxygen gas to all of our tissues. And so if you take a look at our image down below, notice that the red blood cells or the erythrocytes are over here on the far left hand side. And once again, they're derived from common myeloid progenitor cells and they are important for delivering and transporting oxygen gas to our tissues. Now, the second major type of uh blood is going to be the platelets and these platelets are specifically important for blood clotting. And so they will help to create blood clot, blood clots in very specific scenarios. And so notice down below right here, we're showing you the platelets. And so uh those platelets are once again important for blood clotting and they're derived from common myeloid progenitor cells. Now, the third main type of blood cells are going to be the white blood cells and the white blood cells are also referred to as leukocytes. And these are going to be the cells that are important for the host's immune system. And so if we take a look down below at our image, notice that the white blood cells, the leukocytes are all of these other cells that you see right here. These are all leukocytes, white blood cells important for immunity. And so moving forward in our course, these cells uh here are going to be the ones that we're focusing on. Uh as we talk more about innate immunity and adaptive immunity as well. And uh what you'll notice is that these white blood cells can be further divided into other groups. They can be further divided into two groups, specifically the granulocytes and the a granular sites. So notice that the granulocytes uh are over here in yellow. Ok. So these are leukocytes that are further grouped as granulocytes and they include neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils. Then uh what you'll notice is that these others over here are all a granulocytes. Uh And so, uh because they are a granulocytes, um they are grouped differently. Now, moving forward in our course, we'll be able to differentiate uh what granulocytes are and a granulocytes are. And we'll get to talk about all of these different cell types in a lot more detail. Uh But for now notice that the leukocytes are grouped as either granulocytes or a granulocytes. Then uh another thing that's important to note is that these granulocytes as well as uh the monocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells and natural killer cells. These cells that are highlighted here in yellow are all part of innate immunity. And the only two cell types that are listed here that are part of adaptive immunity are going to be the T cells and the B cells. And so notice that they have next to their little name, they have this little tiny red star and that little tiny red star here represents that they are part of adaptive immunity. So only these two cells here are part of adaptive immunity, the T cells and the B cells. Uh Another thing to note here is that um these natural killer cells, uh T cells and B cells are all referred to as lymphocytes. And so the natural killer cells are lymphocytes that are part of innate immunity. And the T cells and B cells are lymphocytes that are part of adaptive immunity. Now, much later in our course, we'll get to talk a lot more about these T cells and B cells and adaptive immunity. But moving forward in the next set of immediate videos, we're gonna be focusing mainly on the cells that are part of innate immunity, which are the ones that are highlighted here in yellow. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on uh the map of our lesson on the cells of the immune system. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to be uh focusing once again on these white blood cells, these leukocytes and we'll start off by focusing um on the leftmost branches. First about the granulocytes, neutrophils, eosinophils and basophils. Then we'll move on to talk about the monocytes, macrophages and dendritic cells. And then we'll move on to talk about the natural killer cells. And once again, the T cells and B cells, we'll talk about when we're talking about adaptive immunity after we finish talking about innate immunity. And so uh I'll see you all in our next lesson video
5
Problem
Problem
The hematopoietic stem cell has the ability to develop into which of the following cell types?
1. Macrophage. 2. Red Blood Cell. 3. Neutrophil. 4. B Cell. 5. Dendritic cell.
A
2 & 4.
B
1, 2, & 5.
C
1, 3, 4, & 5.
D
1, 2, 3, 4, & 5.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Introduction to Cells of the Immune System