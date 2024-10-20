Introduction to Cells of the Immune System quiz Flashcards

Antibodies are produced by B cells, which are a type of lymphocyte involved in adaptive immunity.
Which blood cells are responsible for fighting infections?
White blood cells, or leukocytes, are responsible for fighting infections.
Which type of cell directly attacks infected cells?
Cytotoxic T cells directly attack infected cells.
Which of the following is not an antigen-presenting cell (APC)? Options: A) Macrophages B) Dendritic cells C) B cells D) Neutrophils
D) Neutrophils
How do cytotoxic cells directly attack target cells?
Cytotoxic cells attack target cells by releasing perforin and granzymes that induce apoptosis in the infected cells.
Which specialized leukocytes patrol the body searching for antigens that produce infections?
Natural killer cells patrol the body searching for antigens that produce infections.
Which of the following are antigen-presenting cells? Options: A) Neutrophils B) Macrophages C) Eosinophils D) Basophils
B) Macrophages
Which of the following describes the function(s) of lymphocytes? Options: A) Oxygen transport B) Blood clotting C) Immune response D) Digestion
C) Immune response
Which of the following is not a function of macrophages? Options: A) Phagocytosis B) Antigen presentation C) Antibody production D) Cytokine release
C) Antibody production
Which of the following is a function of lymphocytes? Options: A) Blood clotting B) Oxygen transport C) Immune response D) Nutrient absorption
C) Immune response
Bacterial PAMPs are recognized by which cells?
Bacterial PAMPs are recognized by sentinel cells, such as macrophages and dendritic cells.
Which of these cells do not have a role in cell-mediated immunity? Options: A) T cells B) B cells C) Natural killer cells D) Macrophages
B) B cells
Which of the following statements regarding NK cells is a false or incorrect statement? Options: A) They are part of innate immunity B) They produce antibodies C) They attack virus-infected cells D) They are a type of lymphocyte
B) They produce antibodies
What cell types are primarily responsible for immunity?
Lymphocytes, including T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells, are primarily responsible for immunity.
Which of the following is an antigen-presenting cell? Options: A) Neutrophils B) Macrophages C) Eosinophils D) Basophils
B) Macrophages
Which cells are involved in both cellular and humoral reactions during an immune response?
T cells and B cells are involved in both cellular and humoral reactions during an immune response.
Which type of white blood cell attacks larger parasites?
Eosinophils attack larger parasites.
Which cell type is essential to the immune response?
Lymphocytes, including T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells, are essential to the immune response.
White blood cells engulf bacteria through what process?
White blood cells engulf bacteria through the process of phagocytosis.
