Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Cells of the Immune System quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Cells of the Immune System quiz
1/20
  • Antibodies are produced from which cells?
    Antibodies are produced by B cells, which are a type of lymphocyte involved in adaptive immunity.
  • Which blood cells are responsible for fighting infections?
    White blood cells, or leukocytes, are responsible for fighting infections.
  • Which type of cell directly attacks infected cells?
    Cytotoxic T cells directly attack infected cells.
  • Which of the following is not an antigen-presenting cell (APC)? Options: A) Macrophages B) Dendritic cells C) B cells D) Neutrophils
    D) Neutrophils
  • How do cytotoxic cells directly attack target cells?
    Cytotoxic cells attack target cells by releasing perforin and granzymes that induce apoptosis in the infected cells.
  • Which specialized leukocytes patrol the body searching for antigens that produce infections?
    Natural killer cells patrol the body searching for antigens that produce infections.
  • Which of the following are antigen-presenting cells? Options: A) Neutrophils B) Macrophages C) Eosinophils D) Basophils
    B) Macrophages
  • Which of the following describes the function(s) of lymphocytes? Options: A) Oxygen transport B) Blood clotting C) Immune response D) Digestion
    C) Immune response
  • Which of the following is not a function of macrophages? Options: A) Phagocytosis B) Antigen presentation C) Antibody production D) Cytokine release
    C) Antibody production
  • Which of the following is a function of lymphocytes? Options: A) Blood clotting B) Oxygen transport C) Immune response D) Nutrient absorption
    C) Immune response
  • Bacterial PAMPs are recognized by which cells?
    Bacterial PAMPs are recognized by sentinel cells, such as macrophages and dendritic cells.
  • Which of these cells do not have a role in cell-mediated immunity? Options: A) T cells B) B cells C) Natural killer cells D) Macrophages
    B) B cells
  • Which of the following statements regarding NK cells is a false or incorrect statement? Options: A) They are part of innate immunity B) They produce antibodies C) They attack virus-infected cells D) They are a type of lymphocyte
    B) They produce antibodies
  • What cell types are primarily responsible for immunity?
    Lymphocytes, including T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells, are primarily responsible for immunity.
  • Which of the following is an antigen-presenting cell? Options: A) Neutrophils B) Macrophages C) Eosinophils D) Basophils
    B) Macrophages
  • Which cells are involved in both cellular and humoral reactions during an immune response?
    T cells and B cells are involved in both cellular and humoral reactions during an immune response.
  • Which type of white blood cell attacks larger parasites?
    Eosinophils attack larger parasites.
  • Which cell type is essential to the immune response?
    Lymphocytes, including T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells, are essential to the immune response.
  • White blood cells engulf bacteria through what process?
    White blood cells engulf bacteria through the process of phagocytosis.
  • Which of the following is not an antigen-presenting cell? Options: A) Dendritic cells B) Macrophages C) B cells D) Neutrophils
    D) Neutrophils