What is the main purpose of aerobic cellular respiration? The main purpose is to break down glucose in the presence of oxygen to produce lots of ATP (energy) for the cell.

What does the term 'aerobic' mean in the context of cellular respiration? 'Aerobic' means that the process requires the presence of oxygen gas (O2).

Where do most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur within the cell? Most stages occur inside the mitochondria of the cell.

What are the reactants and products of the overall chemical equation for aerobic cellular respiration? The reactants are glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen (O2); the products are carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and ATP.

Which stage of aerobic cellular respiration occurs outside the mitochondria, and where does it take place? Glycolysis occurs outside the mitochondria, specifically in the cytoplasm.

What type of reaction is aerobic cellular respiration, and what does this mean? It is a redox reaction, meaning it involves the transfer of electrons between molecules.