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What is the main purpose of aerobic cellular respiration? The main purpose is to break down glucose in the presence of oxygen to produce lots of ATP (energy) for the cell. What does the term 'aerobic' mean in the context of cellular respiration? 'Aerobic' means that the process requires the presence of oxygen gas (O2). Where do most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur within the cell? Most stages occur inside the mitochondria of the cell. What are the reactants and products of the overall chemical equation for aerobic cellular respiration? The reactants are glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen (O2); the products are carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and ATP. Which stage of aerobic cellular respiration occurs outside the mitochondria, and where does it take place? Glycolysis occurs outside the mitochondria, specifically in the cytoplasm. What type of reaction is aerobic cellular respiration, and what does this mean? It is a redox reaction, meaning it involves the transfer of electrons between molecules. During aerobic cellular respiration, what happens to glucose and oxygen in terms of electron transfer? Glucose is oxidized (loses electrons), and oxygen is reduced (gains electrons). What is the mnemonic to remember the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration? The mnemonic is 'Giant Pandas Killed Einstein' (Glycolysis, Pyruvate oxidation, Krebs cycle, Electron transport chain). List the four main stages of aerobic cellular respiration in order. The four stages are glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, Krebs cycle, and electron transport chain. How many ATP molecules are typically produced from one glucose molecule during aerobic cellular respiration? Between 30 to 38 ATP molecules are produced. What are the byproducts of aerobic cellular respiration besides ATP? The byproducts are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). What is the final electron acceptor in aerobic cellular respiration? Oxygen is the final electron acceptor. What is the chemical formula for glucose? The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6. What is the difference between substrate level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation in cellular respiration? Substrate level phosphorylation occurs in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle, while oxidative phosphorylation occurs in the electron transport chain. What processes occur in the absence of oxygen, and what are their alternative final electron acceptors? Anaerobic respiration and fermentation occur without oxygen, using alternative final electron acceptors other than oxygen.
Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz
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