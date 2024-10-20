Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper definitions
- Connective Tissue ProperA type of connective tissue that includes loose and dense tissues, rich in protein fibers, found throughout the body.
- Extracellular MatrixA network outside cells, rich in protein fibers and ground substance, providing structural support.
- Protein FibersLarge, thread-like structures in the extracellular matrix, composed of collagen and elastin.
- CollagenA nonelastic protein providing strength, making up a significant portion of the body's protein content.
- ElastinAn elastic protein allowing tissues to stretch and return to their original shape.
- Collagen FibersLong, unbranched fibers providing strength and flexibility, made of collagen.
- Reticular FibersNet-like fibers made of collagen, providing multi-directional strength.
- Elastic FibersBranched, wavy fibers made of elastin, allowing extensive stretching.
- FibroblastsActive cells in connective tissue proper, building and secreting extracellular matrix components.
- FibrocytesMature cells maintaining the extracellular matrix, capable of reverting to fibroblasts.
- AdipocytesFat cells storing lipid molecules, found in some connective tissue proper types.
- MacrophagesLarge immune cells performing phagocytosis to eliminate invaders.
- Mast CellsImmune cells releasing histamines for inflammation, aiding in infection protection.
- Loose Connective TissueTissue with loosely spaced protein fibers and abundant ground substance.
- Dense Connective TissueTissue with densely packed protein fibers and less ground substance.