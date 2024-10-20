Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper definitions

Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper definitions
  • Connective Tissue Proper
    A type of connective tissue that includes loose and dense tissues, rich in protein fibers, found throughout the body.
  • Extracellular Matrix
    A network outside cells, rich in protein fibers and ground substance, providing structural support.
  • Protein Fibers
    Large, thread-like structures in the extracellular matrix, composed of collagen and elastin.
  • Collagen
    A nonelastic protein providing strength, making up a significant portion of the body's protein content.
  • Elastin
    An elastic protein allowing tissues to stretch and return to their original shape.
  • Collagen Fibers
    Long, unbranched fibers providing strength and flexibility, made of collagen.
  • Reticular Fibers
    Net-like fibers made of collagen, providing multi-directional strength.
  • Elastic Fibers
    Branched, wavy fibers made of elastin, allowing extensive stretching.
  • Fibroblasts
    Active cells in connective tissue proper, building and secreting extracellular matrix components.
  • Fibrocytes
    Mature cells maintaining the extracellular matrix, capable of reverting to fibroblasts.
  • Adipocytes
    Fat cells storing lipid molecules, found in some connective tissue proper types.
  • Macrophages
    Large immune cells performing phagocytosis to eliminate invaders.
  • Mast Cells
    Immune cells releasing histamines for inflammation, aiding in infection protection.
  • Loose Connective Tissue
    Tissue with loosely spaced protein fibers and abundant ground substance.
  • Dense Connective Tissue
    Tissue with densely packed protein fibers and less ground substance.