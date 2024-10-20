Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Connective Tissue Proper A type of connective tissue that includes loose and dense tissues, rich in protein fibers, found throughout the body.

Extracellular Matrix A network outside cells, rich in protein fibers and ground substance, providing structural support.

Protein Fibers Large, thread-like structures in the extracellular matrix, composed of collagen and elastin.

Collagen A nonelastic protein providing strength, making up a significant portion of the body's protein content.

Elastin An elastic protein allowing tissues to stretch and return to their original shape.

Collagen Fibers Long, unbranched fibers providing strength and flexibility, made of collagen.

Reticular Fibers Net-like fibers made of collagen, providing multi-directional strength.

Elastic Fibers Branched, wavy fibers made of elastin, allowing extensive stretching.

Fibroblasts Active cells in connective tissue proper, building and secreting extracellular matrix components.

Fibrocytes Mature cells maintaining the extracellular matrix, capable of reverting to fibroblasts.

Adipocytes Fat cells storing lipid molecules, found in some connective tissue proper types.

Macrophages Large immune cells performing phagocytosis to eliminate invaders.

Mast Cells Immune cells releasing histamines for inflammation, aiding in infection protection.

Loose Connective Tissue Tissue with loosely spaced protein fibers and abundant ground substance.