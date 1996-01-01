Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
True or False: Connective Tissue Proper is categorized into two types based on their cell types.
True—the presence of -blast and -cyte cells determines if it is loose or dense connective tissue proper.
False—the arrangement of fibers determines if it is loose or dense connective tissue proper.
Protein Fibers
3 Types of Protein Fibers
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper Example 1
A student knows a particular structure is made of connective tissue and they want to know what type of fiber exists in its ground substance. The structure must withstand force from muscles pulling in different directions. What type of fiber is likely used in this connective tissue?
Collagen.
Reticular Fibers.
Elastic.
Both collagen fibers & reticular fibers are made of the same protein collagen. How are the two different?
Collagen fibers are wavy while reticular fibers are straight.
Collagen fibers are branched while reticular fibers are long and straight.
Collagen fibers are thin while reticular fibers are thick.
Collagen fibers are long and straight while reticular fibers are branched.
Ehlers-Danlos syndromes are a group of genetic conditions that affect the production of collagen. One symptom of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome can be hyper-elasticity of the skin (skin that stretches much more than normal). This symptom is due to changes in the connective tissue supporting the skin. Relate this symptom to the roles of different fibers in connective tissue:
Collagen is not elastic; the condition likely results in less collagen, allowing skin to stretch more than usual.
Both elastic and reticular fibers are elastic; the condition likely results in higher concentrations of these.
Collagen has highly elastic properties; the condition must result in an overproduction of collagen.
Both A and B are correct.
Cells in Connective Tissue Proper
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper Example 2
What is the difference in function between fixed and migratory cells in connective tissue proper?
Migratory cells maintain the matrix while fixed cells defend against infection.
Migratory cells defend against infection while fixed cells maintain the matrix.
Fibrocytes are mature fibroblasts. But in some cases, fibrocytes can revert to fibroblasts. Based on their function, when would you expect a fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast?
A fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast as a normal aging process as the cells become less active over time.
A fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast in the case of significant tissue injury/damage to produce new ECM.
A fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast in order to store energy in the form of lipids.
A fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast during an acute infection as fibroblasts provide direct immune protection against pathogens.