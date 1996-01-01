Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper
4. Tissues & Histology

Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper

1
1. concept

Intro to Connective Tissue Proper

2
2. Problem
Problem

True or False: Connective Tissue Proper is categorized into two types based on their cell types.

3
3. concept

Protein Fibers

4
4. concept

3 Types of Protein Fibers

5
5. example

Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper Example 1

6
6. Problem
Problem

A student knows a particular structure is made of connective tissue and they want to know what type of fiber exists in its ground substance. The structure must withstand force from muscles pulling in different directions. What type of fiber is likely used in this connective tissue?

7
7. Problem
Problem

Both collagen fibers & reticular fibers are made of the same protein collagen. How are the two different?

8
8. Problem
Problem

Ehlers-Danlos syndromes are a group of genetic conditions that affect the production of collagen. One symptom of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome can be hyper-elasticity of the skin (skin that stretches much more than normal). This symptom is due to changes in the connective tissue supporting the skin. Relate this symptom to the roles of different fibers in connective tissue:

9
9. concept

Cells in Connective Tissue Proper

10
example

Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper Example 2

11
Problem
Problem

What is the difference in function between fixed and migratory cells in connective tissue proper?

12
Problem
Problem

Fibrocytes are mature fibroblasts. But in some cases, fibrocytes can revert to fibroblasts. Based on their function, when would you expect a fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast?

