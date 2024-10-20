Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following is not considered to be connective tissue proper: loose connective tissue, dense connective tissue, cartilage, or adipose tissue?
Cartilage is not considered to be connective tissue proper; it is a type of specialized connective tissue.What are the two main types of connective tissue proper?
The two main types of connective tissue proper are loose connective tissue and dense connective tissue.What protein fibers are found in connective tissue proper?
Connective tissue proper contains collagen fibers, reticular fibers, and elastic fibers.What is the primary function of collagen fibers in connective tissue proper?
Collagen fibers provide strength and a little flexibility to connective tissue proper.What is the role of fibroblasts in connective tissue proper?
Fibroblasts are active cells that build and secrete components of the extracellular matrix.What is the difference between fibroblasts and fibrocytes?
Fibroblasts are active cells involved in building the extracellular matrix, while fibrocytes are mature cells that maintain it.What is the function of elastic fibers in connective tissue proper?
Elastic fibers allow for stretching and returning to the original shape after stretching.What type of cells are macrophages and mast cells in connective tissue proper?
Macrophages and mast cells are migratory immune cells in connective tissue proper.What is the main characteristic of reticular fibers in connective tissue proper?
Reticular fibers have a net-like structure that provides multi-directional strength.What is the role of adipocytes in connective tissue proper?
Adipocytes are fat cells that store lipid molecules in some types of connective tissue proper.