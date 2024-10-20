Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper quiz

Introduction to Connective Tissue Proper quiz
  • Which of the following is not considered to be connective tissue proper: loose connective tissue, dense connective tissue, cartilage, or adipose tissue?
    Cartilage is not considered to be connective tissue proper; it is a type of specialized connective tissue.
  • What are the two main types of connective tissue proper?
    The two main types of connective tissue proper are loose connective tissue and dense connective tissue.
  • What protein fibers are found in connective tissue proper?
    Connective tissue proper contains collagen fibers, reticular fibers, and elastic fibers.
  • What is the primary function of collagen fibers in connective tissue proper?
    Collagen fibers provide strength and a little flexibility to connective tissue proper.
  • What is the role of fibroblasts in connective tissue proper?
    Fibroblasts are active cells that build and secrete components of the extracellular matrix.
  • What is the difference between fibroblasts and fibrocytes?
    Fibroblasts are active cells involved in building the extracellular matrix, while fibrocytes are mature cells that maintain it.
  • What is the function of elastic fibers in connective tissue proper?
    Elastic fibers allow for stretching and returning to the original shape after stretching.
  • What type of cells are macrophages and mast cells in connective tissue proper?
    Macrophages and mast cells are migratory immune cells in connective tissue proper.
  • What is the main characteristic of reticular fibers in connective tissue proper?
    Reticular fibers have a net-like structure that provides multi-directional strength.
  • What is the role of adipocytes in connective tissue proper?
    Adipocytes are fat cells that store lipid molecules in some types of connective tissue proper.