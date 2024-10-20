Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Connective Tissue definitions
1/15
  • Extracellular Matrix
    Material outside cells in connective tissue, composed of ground substance and protein fibers, often more prominent than the cells.
  • Ground Substance
    Unstructured material in the ECM, varying in viscosity, from solid like bone to liquid like blood.
  • Protein Fibers
    Components of the ECM that contribute to tissue's strength, flexibility, and ability to recoil.
  • Fibroblasts
    Immature cells in connective tissue proper that actively build and secrete ECM components.
  • Osteoblasts
    Cells found in bone that actively build and secrete ECM components.
  • Chondroblasts
    Cells found in cartilage that actively build and secrete ECM components.
  • Fibrocytes
    Mature cells in connective tissue proper that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.
  • Osteocytes
    Mature cells in bone that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.
  • Chondrocytes
    Mature cells in cartilage that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.
  • Adipocytes
    Fat cells in connective tissue that store fat for insulation and long-term energy storage.
  • Mesenchyme
    Embryonic tissue from which all connective tissues are derived.
  • Tendons
    Connective tissue structures that bind muscles to bones.
  • Ligaments
    Connective tissue structures that bind bones to other bones.
  • Avascular
    Characteristic of epithelial tissue, lacking blood vessels, relying on underlying connective tissue for nutrients.
  • Vascular
    Characteristic of connective tissue, containing blood vessels, supporting avascular tissues like epithelium.