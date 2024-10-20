Introduction to Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Extracellular Matrix Material outside cells in connective tissue, composed of ground substance and protein fibers, often more prominent than the cells.

Ground Substance Unstructured material in the ECM, varying in viscosity, from solid like bone to liquid like blood.

Protein Fibers Components of the ECM that contribute to tissue's strength, flexibility, and ability to recoil.

Fibroblasts Immature cells in connective tissue proper that actively build and secrete ECM components.

Osteoblasts Cells found in bone that actively build and secrete ECM components.

Chondroblasts Cells found in cartilage that actively build and secrete ECM components.

Fibrocytes Mature cells in connective tissue proper that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.

Osteocytes Mature cells in bone that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.

Chondrocytes Mature cells in cartilage that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.

Adipocytes Fat cells in connective tissue that store fat for insulation and long-term energy storage.

Mesenchyme Embryonic tissue from which all connective tissues are derived.

Tendons Connective tissue structures that bind muscles to bones.

Ligaments Connective tissue structures that bind bones to other bones.

Avascular Characteristic of epithelial tissue, lacking blood vessels, relying on underlying connective tissue for nutrients.