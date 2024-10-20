Introduction to Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Connective Tissue definitions
Terms in this set (15)
- Extracellular MatrixMaterial outside cells in connective tissue, composed of ground substance and protein fibers, often more prominent than the cells.
- Ground SubstanceUnstructured material in the ECM, varying in viscosity, from solid like bone to liquid like blood.
- Protein FibersComponents of the ECM that contribute to tissue's strength, flexibility, and ability to recoil.
- FibroblastsImmature cells in connective tissue proper that actively build and secrete ECM components.
- OsteoblastsCells found in bone that actively build and secrete ECM components.
- ChondroblastsCells found in cartilage that actively build and secrete ECM components.
- FibrocytesMature cells in connective tissue proper that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.
- OsteocytesMature cells in bone that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.
- ChondrocytesMature cells in cartilage that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.
- AdipocytesFat cells in connective tissue that store fat for insulation and long-term energy storage.
- MesenchymeEmbryonic tissue from which all connective tissues are derived.
- TendonsConnective tissue structures that bind muscles to bones.
- LigamentsConnective tissue structures that bind bones to other bones.
- AvascularCharacteristic of epithelial tissue, lacking blood vessels, relying on underlying connective tissue for nutrients.
- VascularCharacteristic of connective tissue, containing blood vessels, supporting avascular tissues like epithelium.