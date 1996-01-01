Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Connective Tissue
4. Tissues & Histology

Introduction to Connective Tissue

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Intro to Connective Tissue

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Structure of Connective Tissue

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
Problem
Problem

What part of connective tissue takes up most of the volume?

4
concept

Functions of Connective Tissue

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
concept

Functions: Epithelial vs. Connective Tissue

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
example

Introduction to Connective Tissue Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
7
Problem
Problem

During a dissection, a student comes across a tissue they don’t recognize. They note it makes the internal structure of the spleen (an organ of the immune system that filters blood) and when they examine a section under the microscope, they see long dark branched structures, small circular cells, and a significant amount of ECM. What type of tissue could this be?

8
Problem
Problem

Both epithelial and connective tissue are involved in transport of materials in the body. How do their functions differ?

Previous TopicNext Topic