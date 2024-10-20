Skip to main content
Introduction to Connective Tissue quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Connective Tissue quiz #1
  • How does connective tissue differ from the other three major tissue types?
    Connective tissue is characterized by a large extracellular matrix that separates the cells, unlike the tightly packed cells of epithelial tissue. It is the most abundant and diverse tissue type in the human body.
  • Which are considered the functions of connective tissue?
    Functions of connective tissue include protection, transport of materials, binding and support, insulation, and storage.
  • Which cell types are found in fibrous connective tissue?
    Fibrous connective tissue contains fibroblasts and fibrocytes, which are responsible for building and maintaining the extracellular matrix.
  • Which of the following is not a type of connective tissue? A) Bone B) Blood C) Muscle D) Cartilage
    C) Muscle
  • Which type of connective tissue connects epithelial tissue to underlying tissue?
    Areolar connective tissue connects epithelial tissue to underlying tissues.
  • What is the outermost connective tissue covering of a nerve?
    The outermost connective tissue covering of a nerve is the epineurium.
  • Which type of connective tissue provides support and protection?
    Bone tissue provides support and protection.
  • What are the three main components of connective tissue?
    The three main components of connective tissue are cells, ground substance, and protein fibers.
  • Which of the following is not a type of fibrous connective tissue? A) Dense regular B) Dense irregular C) Adipose D) Reticular
    C) Adipose
  • Which are characteristics of collagen fibers?
    Collagen fibers provide strength and support to connective tissues.
  • Which of the following provides support for muscles and other tissues in the body?
    Connective tissue provides support for muscles and other tissues in the body.
  • Which of the following is not a role of connective tissue? A) Protection B) Secretion C) Support D) Insulation
    B) Secretion
  • Which of the following is not a feature that almost all connective tissues have in common?
    Almost all connective tissues have a large extracellular matrix, but not all have the same type of cells or fibers.
  • Connective tissue is made of which three essential components?
    Connective tissue is made of cells, ground substance, and protein fibers.
  • Tendons and ligaments are composed primarily of what type of tissue?
    Tendons and ligaments are composed primarily of dense fibrous connective tissue.
  • What is not true of connective tissue?
    It is not true that connective tissue cells are tightly packed; they are separated by a large extracellular matrix.
  • Which connective tissue type forms the stroma of many lymphatic organs?
    Reticular connective tissue forms the stroma of many lymphatic organs.
  • Where is dense irregular connective tissue found in the body?
    Dense irregular connective tissue is found in the dermis of the skin and the fibrous capsules of organs and joints.
  • What structure is composed of protein fibers and a ground substance?
    The extracellular matrix of connective tissue is composed of protein fibers and a ground substance.
  • Which is a location of dense irregular connective tissue?
    Dense irregular connective tissue is located in the dermis of the skin.
  • How are the different types of fibrous connective tissue distinguished from one another?
    They are distinguished by the density and arrangement of their fibers.
  • Which of the following is a general characteristic of connective tissue?
    A general characteristic of connective tissue is a large extracellular matrix that separates the cells.
  • Which of the following statements is true of connective tissue?
    Connective tissue is the most abundant and diverse tissue type in the human body.
  • Which of the following is not a feature that connective tissues have in common?
    Not all connective tissues have the same type of cells or fibers.
  • Which membrane is composed of areolar connective tissue and not an epithelial tissue?
    The synovial membrane is composed of areolar connective tissue and not an epithelial tissue.
  • Which of the following is a typical characteristic of connective tissues?
    A typical characteristic of connective tissues is a large extracellular matrix that separates the cells.
  • Which of the following connective tissue cells produces collagen?
    Fibroblasts are the connective tissue cells that produce collagen.
  • Which type of connective tissue supports epithelium and internal organs?
    Areolar connective tissue supports epithelium and internal organs.