Introduction to Connective Tissue quiz #1 Flashcards

How does connective tissue differ from the other three major tissue types?
Connective tissue is characterized by a large extracellular matrix that separates the cells, unlike the tightly packed cells of epithelial tissue. It is the most abundant and diverse tissue type in the human body.
Which are considered the functions of connective tissue?
Functions of connective tissue include protection, transport of materials, binding and support, insulation, and storage.
Which cell types are found in fibrous connective tissue?
Fibrous connective tissue contains fibroblasts and fibrocytes, which are responsible for building and maintaining the extracellular matrix.
What is the function of connective tissue?
Connective tissue functions in protection, transport, binding and support, insulation, and storage.
Which of the following is not a type of connective tissue? A) Bone B) Blood C) Muscle D) Cartilage
C) Muscle
Which type of connective tissue connects epithelial tissue to underlying tissue?
Areolar connective tissue connects epithelial tissue to underlying tissues.
What is the outermost connective tissue covering of a nerve?
The outermost connective tissue covering of a nerve is the epineurium.
Which type of connective tissue provides support and protection?
Bone tissue provides support and protection.
What are the three main components of connective tissue?
The three main components of connective tissue are cells, ground substance, and protein fibers.
Which of the following is not a type of fibrous connective tissue? A) Dense regular B) Dense irregular C) Adipose D) Reticular
C) Adipose
Which of the following is not a category of connective tissue? A) Connective tissue proper B) Cartilage C) Muscle D) Bone
C) Muscle
Which of the following is not an example of connective tissue? A) Blood B) Bone C) Nervous tissue D) Cartilage
C) Nervous tissue
Which are characteristics of collagen fibers?
Collagen fibers provide strength and support to connective tissues.
Which of the following provides support for muscles and other tissues in the body?
Connective tissue provides support for muscles and other tissues in the body.
What are the functions of connective tissue?
Connective tissue functions include protection, transport, binding and support, insulation, and storage.
Which of the following is not a role of connective tissue? A) Protection B) Secretion C) Support D) Insulation
B) Secretion
Which is not a function of connective tissue?
Secretion is not a primary function of connective tissue.
Which of the following is not a feature that almost all connective tissues have in common?
Almost all connective tissues have a large extracellular matrix, but not all have the same type of cells or fibers.
Connective tissue is made of which three essential components?
Connective tissue is made of cells, ground substance, and protein fibers.
Which of the following is not a function of connective tissue?
Secretion is not a primary function of connective tissue.
Tendons and ligaments are composed primarily of what type of tissue?
Tendons and ligaments are composed primarily of dense fibrous connective tissue.
What are the roles of the connective tissues in the body?
Connective tissues provide protection, transport, binding and support, insulation, and storage.
What is not true of connective tissue?
It is not true that connective tissue cells are tightly packed; they are separated by a large extracellular matrix.
Which connective tissue type forms the stroma of many lymphatic organs?
Reticular connective tissue forms the stroma of many lymphatic organs.
Where is dense irregular connective tissue found in the body?
Dense irregular connective tissue is found in the dermis of the skin and the fibrous capsules of organs and joints.
What is the primary function of connective tissue?
The primary functions of connective tissue include protection, transport, binding and support, insulation, and storage.
What structure is composed of protein fibers and a ground substance?
The extracellular matrix of connective tissue is composed of protein fibers and a ground substance.
Which are functions of connective tissue in the body?
Functions of connective tissue include protection, transport, binding and support, insulation, and storage.
Which is a location of dense irregular connective tissue?
Dense irregular connective tissue is located in the dermis of the skin.
How are the different types of fibrous connective tissue distinguished from one another?
They are distinguished by the density and arrangement of their fibers.
Which of the following is a general characteristic of connective tissue?
A general characteristic of connective tissue is a large extracellular matrix that separates the cells.
Which of the following statements is true of connective tissue?
Connective tissue is the most abundant and diverse tissue type in the human body.
Which is not a type of connective?
Muscle is not a type of connective tissue.
Which is not a type of connective tissue?
Muscle is not a type of connective tissue.
Which of the following is not a feature that connective tissues have in common?
Not all connective tissues have the same type of cells or fibers.
Which of the following is not a connective tissue?
Muscle is not a connective tissue.
Which membrane is composed of areolar connective tissue and not an epithelial tissue?
The synovial membrane is composed of areolar connective tissue and not an epithelial tissue.
Which of the following is a typical characteristic of connective tissues?
A typical characteristic of connective tissues is a large extracellular matrix that separates the cells.
Which of the following connective tissue cells produces collagen?
Fibroblasts are the connective tissue cells that produce collagen.
Which type of connective tissue supports epithelium and internal organs?
Areolar connective tissue supports epithelium and internal organs.