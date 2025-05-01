Introduction to Connective Tissue quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Connective Tissue quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What are the two main components of the extracellular matrix (ECM) in connective tissue?
The two main components of the ECM in connective tissue are ground substance and protein fibers.What is ground substance in connective tissue, and how does its viscosity vary?
Ground substance is the unstructured material between cells and fibers in connective tissue, and its viscosity can range from solid (as in bone) to liquid (as in blood).What is the function of 'blast' cells in connective tissue?
'Blast' cells are immature, active cells that build and secrete components of the ECM.What is the function of 'cyte' cells in connective tissue?
'Cyte' cells are mature cells that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.Name three examples of 'blast' cells and the tissues in which they are found.
Fibroblasts (connective tissue proper), osteoblasts (bone), and chondroblasts (cartilage).Name three examples of 'cyte' cells and the tissues in which they are found.
Fibrocytes (connective tissue proper), osteocytes (bone), and chondrocytes (cartilage).What can 'cyte' cells do if significant repair or growth is needed in connective tissue?
'Cyte' cells can revert to 'blast' cells to actively build and secrete ECM for significant repair or growth.List five main functions of connective tissue.
Protection, transport of materials, binding and support, insulation, and storage.How does connective tissue provide protection in the body?
Connective tissue, such as bone, protects delicate organs (e.g., the skull protects the brain).How does connective tissue function in the transport of materials?
Connective tissue like blood physically transports gases, nutrients, and wastes throughout the body.What role does connective tissue play in binding and supporting other tissues?
Connective tissue binds structures (e.g., tendons connect muscle to bone) and supports tissues (e.g., underlying connective tissue supports epithelial tissue).How does connective tissue contribute to insulation?
Connective tissue includes fat (adipose tissue), which insulates the body and helps retain heat.What storage functions does connective tissue perform?
Connective tissue stores energy (in fat) and minerals (such as calcium and phosphate in bone).From what embryonic tissue are all connective tissues derived?
All connective tissues are derived from embryonic mesenchyme.How does the ECM contribute to the physical properties of connective tissue?
The ECM's composition and amount of fibers determine the tissue's strength, flexibility, and ability to recoil.How does the function of epithelial tissue differ from that of connective tissue in terms of transport?
Epithelial tissue regulates transport across its surfaces, while connective tissue physically transports substances.What is the primary function of epithelial tissue in relation to secretion?
Epithelial tissue forms glands that specialize in secretion of products like sweat, mucus, and enzymes.Does connective tissue specialize in secretion like epithelial tissue?
No, connective tissue does not specialize in secretion; its cells secrete ECM components but not specialized products like glands.Which tissue type is primarily responsible for sensation?
Epithelial tissue is primarily responsible for sensation, often working closely with nervous tissue.Why is sensation not considered a primary function of connective tissue?
Connective tissue does not connect us to the outside world and has more diverse functions, so sensation is not a primary function.How does connective tissue support epithelial tissue?
Connective tissue underlies and supports epithelial tissue, providing nutrients and removing wastes via its blood vessels.What is the role of adipocytes in connective tissue?
Adipocytes are fat cells in connective tissue that store fat for insulation and long-term energy storage.How does the ECM in connective tissue compare in prominence to that in epithelial tissue?
The ECM is much more prominent in connective tissue, often occupying more space than the cells themselves.What is the significance of the diversity of connective tissue types?
The diversity allows connective tissue to perform a wide range of functions and exist in various forms, from solid bone to liquid blood.How does connective tissue resemble ice cream with different toppings?
Like ice cream with various bases and toppings, connective tissue varies in ground substance, fibers, and cell types, creating different tissue properties.What is the function of tendons and ligaments as connective tissues?
Tendons connect muscles to bones, and ligaments connect bones to other bones, providing binding and support.Why is connective tissue considered more functionally diverse than epithelial tissue?
Connective tissue performs a broader range of functions, including support, transport, insulation, storage, and protection.What is the main difference between the way epithelial and connective tissues handle transport?
Epithelial tissue regulates transport across its surfaces, while connective tissue (like blood) physically transports substances.What is the role of the basement membrane in relation to connective and epithelial tissues?
The basement membrane separates epithelial tissue from underlying connective tissue, which supports and nourishes the epithelium.How does the viscosity of ground substance affect connective tissue properties?
The viscosity of ground substance affects whether the tissue is solid, semi-solid, or liquid, influencing its function and structure.What is the function of collagen fibers in connective tissue?
Collagen fibers provide strength and structural support to connective tissue.What is the function of elastic fibers in connective tissue?
Elastic fibers allow connective tissue to stretch and recoil.What is the function of reticular fibers in connective tissue?
Reticular fibers form supportive networks in soft tissues like lymph nodes and the spleen.How does connective tissue contribute to the body's ability to recover from injury?
Connective tissue cells can repair and rebuild the ECM, especially when 'cyte' cells revert to 'blast' cells for significant repair.Why is connective tissue essential for the survival of epithelial tissue?
Epithelial tissue is avascular and relies on underlying vascular connective tissue for nutrients and waste removal.What is the main structural difference between connective tissue proper, cartilage, bone, and blood?
Connective tissue proper is fibrous, cartilage is semi-solid, bone is solid, and blood is liquid, reflecting differences in ECM composition.How does connective tissue store minerals, and why is this important?
Bone stores minerals like calcium and phosphate, which are essential for various physiological processes.What is the significance of connective tissue being derived from mesenchyme?
Being derived from mesenchyme means all connective tissues share a common embryonic origin, contributing to their diversity.How do the physical properties of connective tissue relate to its function?
The physical properties, determined by ECM composition, allow connective tissue to fulfill roles like support, flexibility, and protection.What is the main function of blood as a connective tissue?
Blood transports gases, nutrients, and wastes throughout the body.