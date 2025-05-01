Introduction to Connective Tissue quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main components of the extracellular matrix (ECM) in connective tissue? The two main components of the ECM in connective tissue are ground substance and protein fibers.

What is ground substance in connective tissue, and how does its viscosity vary? Ground substance is the unstructured material between cells and fibers in connective tissue, and its viscosity can range from solid (as in bone) to liquid (as in blood).

What is the function of 'blast' cells in connective tissue? 'Blast' cells are immature, active cells that build and secrete components of the ECM.

What is the function of 'cyte' cells in connective tissue? 'Cyte' cells are mature cells that maintain the ECM and perform minor repairs.

Name three examples of 'blast' cells and the tissues in which they are found. Fibroblasts (connective tissue proper), osteoblasts (bone), and chondroblasts (cartilage).

Name three examples of 'cyte' cells and the tissues in which they are found. Fibrocytes (connective tissue proper), osteocytes (bone), and chondrocytes (cartilage).