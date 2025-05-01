Introduction to Connective Tissue quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does fat (adipose tissue) function as both insulation and energy storage? Fat insulates the body by retaining heat and stores energy for long-term use.

What are the two main components of the extracellular matrix (ECM) in connective tissue? The ECM is composed of ground substance and protein fibers.

How do 'blast' cells and 'site' cells differ in connective tissue? 'Blast' cells are immature, actively build and secrete ECM components, while 'site' cells are mature, less active, and maintain the ECM.

What are the five main functions of connective tissue? The five main functions are protection, transport of materials, binding and support, insulation, and storage.

How does the ECM in connective tissue compare to that in epithelial tissue? Connective tissue has a much more prominent ECM that separates its cells, while epithelial tissue has tightly packed cells with little ECM.

Give an example of how connective tissue provides protection in the body. Bones, such as the skull, protect delicate structures like the brain.