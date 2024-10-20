Introduction to DNA Replication definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Semi-conservative replication A process where parental DNA strands separate and serve as templates for new complementary strands.

Topoisomerase An enzyme that relieves DNA supercoiling by cutting and rejoining DNA strands.

Helicase An enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds at the replication fork.

Single-Stranded Binding Proteins Proteins that stabilize unwound DNA strands and prevent reannealing and degradation.

Primase An enzyme that synthesizes RNA primers to provide a starting point for DNA synthesis.

DNA Polymerase An enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands using old strands as templates.

DNA Ligase An enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand by forming covalent bonds.

Origin of Replication Specific DNA sequences where replication begins, with one origin in prokaryotes and multiple in eukaryotes.

Replication Fork Y-shaped regions where DNA is unwound and replication occurs bidirectionally.

Okazaki Fragments Short DNA segments synthesized on the lagging strand during replication.

Supercoiling The over-winding of DNA that can inhibit replication, relieved by topoisomerase.

Replication Bubble An unwound region of DNA where replication forks are present and DNA synthesis occurs.

RNA Primer Short RNA sequences synthesized by primase to initiate DNA synthesis.

Bidirectional Replication DNA replication that proceeds in both directions from the origin at replication forks.