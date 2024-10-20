Introduction to DNA Replication definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to DNA Replication definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Semi-conservative replicationA process where parental DNA strands separate and serve as templates for new complementary strands.
- TopoisomeraseAn enzyme that relieves DNA supercoiling by cutting and rejoining DNA strands.
- HelicaseAn enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds at the replication fork.
- Single-Stranded Binding ProteinsProteins that stabilize unwound DNA strands and prevent reannealing and degradation.
- PrimaseAn enzyme that synthesizes RNA primers to provide a starting point for DNA synthesis.
- DNA PolymeraseAn enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands using old strands as templates.
- DNA LigaseAn enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand by forming covalent bonds.
- Origin of ReplicationSpecific DNA sequences where replication begins, with one origin in prokaryotes and multiple in eukaryotes.
- Replication ForkY-shaped regions where DNA is unwound and replication occurs bidirectionally.
- Okazaki FragmentsShort DNA segments synthesized on the lagging strand during replication.
- SupercoilingThe over-winding of DNA that can inhibit replication, relieved by topoisomerase.
- Replication BubbleAn unwound region of DNA where replication forks are present and DNA synthesis occurs.
- RNA PrimerShort RNA sequences synthesized by primase to initiate DNA synthesis.
- Bidirectional ReplicationDNA replication that proceeds in both directions from the origin at replication forks.
- DNA GyraseA type of topoisomerase in prokaryotes that alleviates supercoiling ahead of the replication fork.