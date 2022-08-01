3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to DNA Replication
Introduction to DNA Replication
Components of DNA Replication
Origin of Replication
Replication Forks
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is incorrect regarding DNA replication forks?
A
DNA replication forks begin forming at the origin of replication (ORI).
B
DNA replication forks are caused by helicase separating two complementary strands of DNA.
C
There are two replication forks found in each replicating prokaryotic chromosome.
D
DNA replication forks are found at both ends of the replication 'bubble'.
E
None of the above are incorrect.
Unwinding the DNA: Topoisomerase, Helicase & SSBs
ProblemProblem
What is the function of the enzyme topoisomerase in DNA replication?
A
Relieving strain in the DNA ahead of the replication fork caused by the untwisting of the double helix.
B
Elongating new DNA at a replication fork by adding nucleotides to the existing chain.
C
Reattaching the hydrogen bonds between the base pairs in the double helix.
D
Building RNA primers using the parental DNA strand as a template.
