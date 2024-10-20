Skip to main content
Introduction to DNA Replication quiz Flashcards

  • What is the process called where parental DNA strands separate and act as templates for new strands?
    This process is called semi-conservative replication.
  • Which enzyme is responsible for relieving DNA supercoiling during replication?
    Topoisomerase is responsible for relieving DNA supercoiling.
  • What role does helicase play in DNA replication?
    Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix at the replication fork.
  • What is the function of single-stranded binding proteins in DNA replication?
    Single-stranded binding proteins stabilize unwound DNA and prevent reannealing.
  • What is the role of primase in DNA replication?
    Primase creates RNA primers that serve as starting points for DNA synthesis.
  • Which enzyme synthesizes new DNA strands using the old strands as templates?
    DNA Polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands using the old strands as templates.
  • What is the function of DNA ligase in DNA replication?
    DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.
  • Where does DNA replication begin in prokaryotic cells?
    DNA replication begins at a single origin of replication in prokaryotic cells.
  • What is a replication fork?
    A replication fork is a Y-shaped region where DNA is unwound and replication occurs.
  • How does DNA replication proceed at the replication fork?
    DNA replication proceeds bidirectionally at the replication fork.