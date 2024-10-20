Introduction to DNA Replication quiz Flashcards
Introduction to DNA Replication quiz
What is the process called where parental DNA strands separate and act as templates for new strands?
This process is called semi-conservative replication.Which enzyme is responsible for relieving DNA supercoiling during replication?
Topoisomerase is responsible for relieving DNA supercoiling.What role does helicase play in DNA replication?
Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix at the replication fork.What is the function of single-stranded binding proteins in DNA replication?
Single-stranded binding proteins stabilize unwound DNA and prevent reannealing.What is the role of primase in DNA replication?
Primase creates RNA primers that serve as starting points for DNA synthesis.Which enzyme synthesizes new DNA strands using the old strands as templates?
DNA Polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands using the old strands as templates.What is the function of DNA ligase in DNA replication?
DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.Where does DNA replication begin in prokaryotic cells?
DNA replication begins at a single origin of replication in prokaryotic cells.What is a replication fork?
A replication fork is a Y-shaped region where DNA is unwound and replication occurs.How does DNA replication proceed at the replication fork?
DNA replication proceeds bidirectionally at the replication fork.