Introduction to Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

  • Epithelia
    A type of tissue covering body surfaces, lining cavities, and forming glands, consisting of tightly packed cells in sheets.
  • Glandular Epithelium
    Specialized epithelial tissue forming glands that produce and release secretions like sweat and hormones.
  • Covering and Lining Epithelium
    Epithelial tissue that covers body surfaces and lines internal cavities, providing protection and regulating transport.
  • Micrograph
    An image taken through a microscope showing detailed structures, such as sheets of epithelial cells.
  • Open Space
    The area adjacent to epithelial tissue, visible in micrographs, indicating the boundary where cells are tightly packed.
  • Protection
    A function of epithelial tissue acting as a barrier against mechanical stress, microorganisms, and temperature extremes.
  • Selective Permeability
    A property of epithelial tissue allowing selective transport of substances across its boundary.
  • Absorption
    The uptake of nutrients by epithelial tissue, such as glucose absorption in the digestive system.
  • Excretion
    The release of waste products from epithelial tissue, such as through urine.
  • Filtration
    The process of separating substances, a key function of epithelial tissue in the kidneys.
  • Sensations
    The detection of stimuli by epithelial tissue, which interacts with nervous tissue to process sensations like touch.
  • Salivary Glands
    Glands formed by epithelial tissue in the mouth that produce and secrete saliva.
  • Ducts
    Tubular structures lined by epithelial tissue, such as those found in kidneys, facilitating transport.
  • Tubules
    Small tube-like structures lined with epithelial tissue, involved in transport and filtration in organs like kidneys.
  • Secretions
    Products released by glandular epithelium, including sweat, saliva, and hormones.