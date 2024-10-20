Introduction to Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue definitions
- EpitheliaA type of tissue covering body surfaces, lining cavities, and forming glands, consisting of tightly packed cells in sheets.
- Glandular EpitheliumSpecialized epithelial tissue forming glands that produce and release secretions like sweat and hormones.
- Covering and Lining EpitheliumEpithelial tissue that covers body surfaces and lines internal cavities, providing protection and regulating transport.
- MicrographAn image taken through a microscope showing detailed structures, such as sheets of epithelial cells.
- Open SpaceThe area adjacent to epithelial tissue, visible in micrographs, indicating the boundary where cells are tightly packed.
- ProtectionA function of epithelial tissue acting as a barrier against mechanical stress, microorganisms, and temperature extremes.
- Selective PermeabilityA property of epithelial tissue allowing selective transport of substances across its boundary.
- AbsorptionThe uptake of nutrients by epithelial tissue, such as glucose absorption in the digestive system.
- ExcretionThe release of waste products from epithelial tissue, such as through urine.
- FiltrationThe process of separating substances, a key function of epithelial tissue in the kidneys.
- SensationsThe detection of stimuli by epithelial tissue, which interacts with nervous tissue to process sensations like touch.
- Salivary GlandsGlands formed by epithelial tissue in the mouth that produce and secrete saliva.
- DuctsTubular structures lined by epithelial tissue, such as those found in kidneys, facilitating transport.
- TubulesSmall tube-like structures lined with epithelial tissue, involved in transport and filtration in organs like kidneys.
- SecretionsProducts released by glandular epithelium, including sweat, saliva, and hormones.