Introduction to Epithelial Tissue definitions Flashcards

Epithelia A type of tissue covering body surfaces, lining cavities, and forming glands, consisting of tightly packed cells in sheets.

Glandular Epithelium Specialized epithelial tissue forming glands that produce and release secretions like sweat and hormones.

Covering and Lining Epithelium Epithelial tissue that covers body surfaces and lines internal cavities, providing protection and regulating transport.

Micrograph An image taken through a microscope showing detailed structures, such as sheets of epithelial cells.

Open Space The area adjacent to epithelial tissue, visible in micrographs, indicating the boundary where cells are tightly packed.

Protection A function of epithelial tissue acting as a barrier against mechanical stress, microorganisms, and temperature extremes.

Selective Permeability A property of epithelial tissue allowing selective transport of substances across its boundary.

Absorption The uptake of nutrients by epithelial tissue, such as glucose absorption in the digestive system.

Excretion The release of waste products from epithelial tissue, such as through urine.

Filtration The process of separating substances, a key function of epithelial tissue in the kidneys.

Sensations The detection of stimuli by epithelial tissue, which interacts with nervous tissue to process sensations like touch.

Salivary Glands Glands formed by epithelial tissue in the mouth that produce and secrete saliva.

Ducts Tubular structures lined by epithelial tissue, such as those found in kidneys, facilitating transport.

Tubules Small tube-like structures lined with epithelial tissue, involved in transport and filtration in organs like kidneys.