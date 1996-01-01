Introduction to Epithelial Tissue
Intro to Epithelia
Functions of Epithelial Tissue
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue Example 1
Which statement is true about nearly all epithelial tissue?
All epithelial tissue produces specialized secretions.
All epithelial tissue has one surface that is adjacent to an open space.
All epithelial tissue consists of a thick layer of cells in order to provide protection.
All epithelial tissue allows for the diffusion of molecules into other adjacent tissues.
When considering an internal organ like the heart or liver, based on what you know about epithelial tissue, do you think that most of the tissue that makes up that organ would be epithelial tissue or some other kind of tissue?
Mostly epithelial tissue.
Mostly some other kind of tissue.
A nutrient in the small intestine is absorbed into the bloodstream. In doing so, it moves from being dissolved in the chyme present in the small intestine to being dissolved in the plasma of the blood. How many times did the nutrient pass through epithelial tissue when moving from the intestine to the blood?
0
1
2
3
