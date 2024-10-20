Introduction to Epithelial Tissue quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue quiz #2
How is epithelial tissue classified?
Epithelial tissue is classified by the number of cell layers (simple or stratified) and the shape of the cells (squamous, cuboidal, or columnar).What are two locations where stratified columnar epithelium can be found?
Stratified columnar epithelium can be found in the male urethra and the ducts of some glands.Which of the following is not a type of epithelial tissue? A) Simple squamous B) Stratified cuboidal C) Transitional D) Dense regular
D) Dense regular. Dense regular is a type of connective tissue, not epithelial tissue.Which tissue lines the oropharynx and laryngopharynx?
Stratified squamous epithelium lines the oropharynx and laryngopharynx, providing protection against abrasion.Which of the following has the thinner cell wall layer? A) Simple squamous B) Stratified squamous C) Transitional D) Simple columnar
A) Simple squamous. Simple squamous epithelium has the thinnest cell layer, facilitating diffusion.Which of the following does not contain ciliated cells? A) Trachea B) Fallopian tubes C) Alveoli D) Nasal cavity
C) Alveoli. Alveoli do not contain ciliated cells; they are lined with simple squamous epithelium.What do you think is the function of a villus?
The function of a villus is to increase the surface area for absorption, particularly in the small intestine.What body system contains pseudostratified columnar epithelium?
The respiratory system contains pseudostratified columnar epithelium, particularly in the trachea and bronchi.Which structures are fingerlike projections that greatly increase the absorbing surface of cells?
Villi are fingerlike projections that greatly increase the absorbing surface of cells, especially in the small intestine.The lining of the air sacs in the lungs (alveoli) is comprised of what epithelium?
The lining of the air sacs in the lungs (alveoli) is comprised of simple squamous epithelium.What type of epithelial tissue has the unique ability to stretch?
Transitional epithelium has the unique ability to stretch, accommodating changes in volume.Which of the following is not a function of epithelial tissues? A) Protection B) Secretion C) Contraction D) Absorption
C) Contraction. Contraction is a function of muscle tissue, not epithelial tissue.Which of the following is composed of multiple layers of cells? A) Simple squamous B) Stratified squamous C) Simple cuboidal D) Simple columnar
B) Stratified squamous. Stratified squamous epithelium is composed of multiple layers of cells.Which type of tissue covers internal and external body structures?
Epithelial tissue covers internal and external body structures, providing protection and selective permeability.Which type of epithelium is in the lining of the lung air sacs?
Simple squamous epithelium is in the lining of the lung air sacs, facilitating gas exchange.Which of the following is a function of epithelial tissue? A) Protection B) Contraction C) Support D) Storage
A) Protection. Epithelial tissue provides protection against mechanical damage and pathogens.Which of the following cells are spindle-shaped and have a single nucleus?
Smooth muscle cells are spindle-shaped and have a single nucleus.Which tissue forms the epiglottis?
Elastic cartilage forms the epiglottis, allowing it to bend and cover the trachea during swallowing.What is the main function of villi?
The main function of villi is to increase the surface area for absorption in the small intestine.Where is transitional epithelium found?
Transitional epithelium is found in the urinary bladder, ureters, and part of the urethra.