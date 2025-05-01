Introduction to Epithelial Tissue quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Where in the body is epithelial tissue typically found? Epithelial tissue covers body surfaces, lines internal cavities and ducts, and forms glands.

What are the two major functional groups of epithelial tissue? The two major functional groups are covering and lining epithelium, and glandular epithelium.

How does covering and lining epithelium provide protection? It acts as a physical barrier against mechanical stresses, microorganisms, and temperature extremes.

What are the three main processes involved in the regulation of transport by epithelial tissue? The three main processes are absorption, excretion, and filtration.

What is excretion in the context of epithelial tissue? Excretion is the release of waste products from the body, such as through urine.

How does epithelial tissue contribute to sensation? Epithelial tissue detects initial stimuli, such as touch, and works closely with nervous tissue to allow sensations.