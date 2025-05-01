Introduction to Epithelial Tissue quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of epithelial tissue in the trachea? It lines the trachea, producing mucus and moving particles out of the airway.

How does epithelial tissue help maintain fluid balance in the body? By regulating the movement of water and solutes across its layers.

What is the role of epithelial tissue in the formation of hair and nails? Specialized epithelial cells produce keratin, forming hair and nails.

How does epithelial tissue contribute to the function of the liver? Epithelial cells in the liver form bile ducts and participate in secretion and transport of bile.

What is the function of epithelial tissue in the esophagus? It lines the esophagus, protecting it from abrasion and facilitating the movement of food.

How does epithelial tissue help in the absorption of medications? It lines surfaces where medications can be absorbed, such as the digestive tract and skin.