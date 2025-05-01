Introduction to Epithelial Tissue quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Epithelial Tissue quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
What is the function of epithelial tissue in the trachea?
It lines the trachea, producing mucus and moving particles out of the airway.How does epithelial tissue help maintain fluid balance in the body?
By regulating the movement of water and solutes across its layers.What is the role of epithelial tissue in the formation of hair and nails?
Specialized epithelial cells produce keratin, forming hair and nails.How does epithelial tissue contribute to the function of the liver?
Epithelial cells in the liver form bile ducts and participate in secretion and transport of bile.What is the function of epithelial tissue in the esophagus?
It lines the esophagus, protecting it from abrasion and facilitating the movement of food.How does epithelial tissue help in the absorption of medications?
It lines surfaces where medications can be absorbed, such as the digestive tract and skin.What is the importance of epithelial tissue in the anal canal?
It lines the anal canal, protecting it and aiding in the excretion of waste.How does epithelial tissue contribute to the function of the thyroid gland?
Glandular epithelial cells in the thyroid produce and secrete thyroid hormones.What is the function of epithelial tissue in the bronchi?
It lines the bronchi, producing mucus and moving particles out of the lungs.How does epithelial tissue help in the detection of pain?
It contains sensory receptors that can detect painful stimuli and relay signals to nervous tissue.What is the role of epithelial tissue in the protection of internal organs?
It forms a protective lining around organs, reducing the risk of injury and infection.How does epithelial tissue contribute to the function of the mammary glands?
Glandular epithelial cells in mammary glands produce and secrete milk.What is the function of epithelial tissue in the small intestine?
It lines the small intestine, maximizing nutrient absorption and providing a barrier against pathogens.How does epithelial tissue help in the secretion of digestive juices?
Glandular epithelial cells in digestive organs produce and release digestive enzymes and fluids.What is the significance of epithelial tissue in the bladder?
It lines the bladder, allowing it to stretch and protecting underlying tissues from urine.