Introduction to Epithelial Tissue quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to Epithelial Tissue quiz #4
  • What is the function of epithelial tissue in the trachea?
    It lines the trachea, producing mucus and moving particles out of the airway.
  • How does epithelial tissue help maintain fluid balance in the body?
    By regulating the movement of water and solutes across its layers.
  • What is the role of epithelial tissue in the formation of hair and nails?
    Specialized epithelial cells produce keratin, forming hair and nails.
  • How does epithelial tissue contribute to the function of the liver?
    Epithelial cells in the liver form bile ducts and participate in secretion and transport of bile.
  • What is the function of epithelial tissue in the esophagus?
    It lines the esophagus, protecting it from abrasion and facilitating the movement of food.
  • How does epithelial tissue help in the absorption of medications?
    It lines surfaces where medications can be absorbed, such as the digestive tract and skin.
  • What is the importance of epithelial tissue in the anal canal?
    It lines the anal canal, protecting it and aiding in the excretion of waste.
  • How does epithelial tissue contribute to the function of the thyroid gland?
    Glandular epithelial cells in the thyroid produce and secrete thyroid hormones.
  • What is the function of epithelial tissue in the bronchi?
    It lines the bronchi, producing mucus and moving particles out of the lungs.
  • How does epithelial tissue help in the detection of pain?
    It contains sensory receptors that can detect painful stimuli and relay signals to nervous tissue.
  • What is the role of epithelial tissue in the protection of internal organs?
    It forms a protective lining around organs, reducing the risk of injury and infection.
  • How does epithelial tissue contribute to the function of the mammary glands?
    Glandular epithelial cells in mammary glands produce and secrete milk.
  • What is the function of epithelial tissue in the small intestine?
    It lines the small intestine, maximizing nutrient absorption and providing a barrier against pathogens.
  • How does epithelial tissue help in the secretion of digestive juices?
    Glandular epithelial cells in digestive organs produce and release digestive enzymes and fluids.
  • What is the significance of epithelial tissue in the bladder?
    It lines the bladder, allowing it to stretch and protecting underlying tissues from urine.