Introduction to First-Line Defenses definitions Flashcards

Introduction to First-Line Defenses definitions

Introduction to First-Line Defenses definitions
  • Innate Immunity
    A non-specific defense mechanism that acts as the body's first line of defense against pathogens.
  • First Line Defenses
    Barriers that prevent microbes from entering the body, including physical, chemical, and microbiome components.
  • Physical Barriers
    Structures like skin and mucus membranes that act as security walls against microbial entry.
  • Chemical Barriers
    Substances produced by the body, such as antimicrobial peptides, that inhibit microbial growth.
  • Microbiome
    The community of normal microbiota that resides on and within the body, contributing to innate immunity.
  • Skin
    An external physical barrier that protects the body from microbial invasion.
  • Mucus Membranes
    Internal linings that trap and expel pathogens, serving as a physical barrier.
  • Earwax
    A substance found in the ear canal that acts as an internal barrier to trap and prevent microbial entry.
  • Antimicrobial Peptides
    Small proteins produced by the body that destroy or inhibit the growth of microbes.
  • Bodily Fluids
    Liquids produced by the body that can contain antimicrobial properties to protect against pathogens.