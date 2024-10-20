Introduction to First-Line Defenses definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Innate Immunity A non-specific defense mechanism that acts as the body's first line of defense against pathogens.

First Line Defenses Barriers that prevent microbes from entering the body, including physical, chemical, and microbiome components.

Physical Barriers Structures like skin and mucus membranes that act as security walls against microbial entry.

Chemical Barriers Substances produced by the body, such as antimicrobial peptides, that inhibit microbial growth.

Microbiome The community of normal microbiota that resides on and within the body, contributing to innate immunity.

Skin An external physical barrier that protects the body from microbial invasion.

Mucus Membranes Internal linings that trap and expel pathogens, serving as a physical barrier.

Earwax A substance found in the ear canal that acts as an internal barrier to trap and prevent microbial entry.

Antimicrobial Peptides Small proteins produced by the body that destroy or inhibit the growth of microbes.