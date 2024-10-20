Introduction to First-Line Defenses definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to First-Line Defenses definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Innate ImmunityA non-specific defense mechanism that acts as the body's first line of defense against pathogens.
- First Line DefensesBarriers that prevent microbes from entering the body, including physical, chemical, and microbiome components.
- Physical BarriersStructures like skin and mucus membranes that act as security walls against microbial entry.
- Chemical BarriersSubstances produced by the body, such as antimicrobial peptides, that inhibit microbial growth.
- MicrobiomeThe community of normal microbiota that resides on and within the body, contributing to innate immunity.
- SkinAn external physical barrier that protects the body from microbial invasion.
- Mucus MembranesInternal linings that trap and expel pathogens, serving as a physical barrier.
- EarwaxA substance found in the ear canal that acts as an internal barrier to trap and prevent microbial entry.
- Antimicrobial PeptidesSmall proteins produced by the body that destroy or inhibit the growth of microbes.
- Bodily FluidsLiquids produced by the body that can contain antimicrobial properties to protect against pathogens.