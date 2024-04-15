Introduction to First-Line Defenses - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
First-Line Defenses
In this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the first line defenses of innate immunity. And so first we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that the first line defenses are part of innate immunity. And these first line defenses are geared to prevent microbes from entering into our bodies. Now, these first line defenses that are part of innate immunity can either be found on the outside of our body, such as for example, our skin or they could be found on the inside of our body, like for example, our ear wax. But either way these first line defenses are going to be helping to protect our body surfaces and mucous membranes by again preventing the entry of foreign microbes. And so notice down below, we have an image that we've seen before in some of our previous lesson videos, but notice that it is a little bit more expanded for the first line defenses which recall acts somewhat like security walls to prevent the uh microbes from entering into our bodies. And so uh these first line defenses include things such as our skin, our mucous membranes, bodily fluids and chemicals produced by ourselves antimicrobial peptides and our microbiome or our normal microbiota. And so uh notice that the second line defenses over here uh in this image are all grayed out because we're going to talk more details about them later in our course in separate videos. Uh But first, we're gonna talk more about these first line defenses. And so uh we'll learn a lot more about these first line defenses here as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video.
Map of the Lesson on First-Line Defenses
In this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on the first line defenses of innate immunity. And so really, there are three general groups within the first line defense of innate immunity. And so the first general group is going to be the physical barriers. The second general group are going to be the chemical barriers and the third general group is going to be the host microbiome. And so these three groups here all make up the first line defenses of innate immunity. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice it's showing you our map of the lesson on innate immunity. And over here on the left hand side is the specific map for the first line defenses of innate immunity, which once again act as the security walls to prevent entry of microbes. And it is broken up into three general groups, the physical barriers, the chemical barriers and the host's microbiome. And so notice that the second line defenses over here are all grayed out and much smaller because we're going to talk more about those much later in our course after we finish talking about the first line defenses. And so as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to talk a lot more about these first line defenses, including the physical barriers, the chemical barriers and the host microbiome. And so this year concludes our map of the lesson on the first line defenses and I'll see you all in our next video.
Problem
Which is NOT a component or a process associated with innate immunity?
A
Skin.
B
Inflammation.
C
Antibody production.
D
Mucous membranes.
