Introduction to First-Line Defenses quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to First-Line Defenses quiz #1
What is the primary function of the first line defenses in innate immunity?
The primary function of the first line defenses in innate immunity is to prevent microbes from entering the body.List the three general groups that make up the first line defenses of innate immunity.
The three general groups are physical barriers, chemical barriers, and the host microbiome.Give two examples of physical barriers that serve as first line defenses in innate immunity.
Examples of physical barriers include the skin and mucus membranes.How do chemical barriers and the host microbiome contribute to the first line defenses of innate immunity?
Chemical barriers protect by producing antimicrobial substances, while the host microbiome competes with pathogens and helps prevent their colonization.What is the main purpose of the first line defenses in innate immunity?
They can be found on the outside (like skin) or inside (like earwax) of the body.