Introduction to Hemodynamics definitions Flashcards

Hemodynamics Study of blood flow, pressure, and resistance in the cardiovascular system.

Blood Flow Volume of blood moving through a point in the cardiovascular system per minute.

Blood Pressure Force exerted by blood on vessel walls, measured in millimeters of mercury.

Resistance Opposition to blood flow, influenced by vessel diameter, length, and blood viscosity.

Cardiovascular System Network of heart and blood vessels circulating blood throughout the body.

Arterioles Smallest arteries, crucial in regulating resistance through vasoconstriction and vasodilation.

Peripheral Resistance Resistance encountered by blood away from the heart, mainly in arterioles.

Viscosity Thickness of blood, affecting its flow through vessels.

Vessel Diameter Width of a blood vessel's lumen, significantly affecting resistance.

Vessel Length Distance blood travels through a vessel, impacting resistance.

Hydrostatic Pressure Pressure gradient driving blood flow from high to low pressure areas.

Friction Resistance encountered by blood as it moves along vessel walls.

Vasoconstriction Narrowing of blood vessels, increasing resistance.

Vasodilation Widening of blood vessels, decreasing resistance.