Introduction to Hemodynamics definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Hemodynamics definitions
  • Hemodynamics
    Study of blood flow, pressure, and resistance in the cardiovascular system.
  • Blood Flow
    Volume of blood moving through a point in the cardiovascular system per minute.
  • Blood Pressure
    Force exerted by blood on vessel walls, measured in millimeters of mercury.
  • Resistance
    Opposition to blood flow, influenced by vessel diameter, length, and blood viscosity.
  • Cardiovascular System
    Network of heart and blood vessels circulating blood throughout the body.
  • Arterioles
    Smallest arteries, crucial in regulating resistance through vasoconstriction and vasodilation.
  • Peripheral Resistance
    Resistance encountered by blood away from the heart, mainly in arterioles.
  • Viscosity
    Thickness of blood, affecting its flow through vessels.
  • Vessel Diameter
    Width of a blood vessel's lumen, significantly affecting resistance.
  • Vessel Length
    Distance blood travels through a vessel, impacting resistance.
  • Hydrostatic Pressure
    Pressure gradient driving blood flow from high to low pressure areas.
  • Friction
    Resistance encountered by blood as it moves along vessel walls.
  • Vasoconstriction
    Narrowing of blood vessels, increasing resistance.
  • Vasodilation
    Widening of blood vessels, decreasing resistance.
  • Milliliters per Minute
    Unit of measurement for blood flow rate in the cardiovascular system.