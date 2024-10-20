Introduction to Hemodynamics definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to Hemodynamics definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- HemodynamicsStudy of blood flow, pressure, and resistance in the cardiovascular system.
- Blood FlowVolume of blood moving through a point in the cardiovascular system per minute.
- Blood PressureForce exerted by blood on vessel walls, measured in millimeters of mercury.
- ResistanceOpposition to blood flow, influenced by vessel diameter, length, and blood viscosity.
- Cardiovascular SystemNetwork of heart and blood vessels circulating blood throughout the body.
- ArteriolesSmallest arteries, crucial in regulating resistance through vasoconstriction and vasodilation.
- Peripheral ResistanceResistance encountered by blood away from the heart, mainly in arterioles.
- ViscosityThickness of blood, affecting its flow through vessels.
- Vessel DiameterWidth of a blood vessel's lumen, significantly affecting resistance.
- Vessel LengthDistance blood travels through a vessel, impacting resistance.
- Hydrostatic PressurePressure gradient driving blood flow from high to low pressure areas.
- FrictionResistance encountered by blood as it moves along vessel walls.
- VasoconstrictionNarrowing of blood vessels, increasing resistance.
- VasodilationWidening of blood vessels, decreasing resistance.
- Milliliters per MinuteUnit of measurement for blood flow rate in the cardiovascular system.