Introduction to Hemodynamics - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?
Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Hemodynamics
Video duration:
6m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to begin our introduction to hemodynamics. So the term hemodynamics refers to the physical principles of blood circulation throughout the cardiovascular system. And when it comes to the study of hemodynamics, there are three physiologically important terms for you to understand and those are blood flow, blood pressure and resistance. And notice that down below in the image, we have a section for each of these three important terms. Now it's also very important to know that these three terms are very highly interconnected with each other. And so changing any one of these three terms will have an impact on the other two terms. And so later in our course, we will talk about the equation that links these three physiologically important terms. But for now, let's take a closer look at what blood flow is. And so blood flow is really just the total volume of blood that flows through any particular point in the cardiovascular system within a given time period. And usually blood flow is expressed in units of milliliters per minute. So how many milliliters of blood pass through any particular point within the cardiovascular system within one minute? And blood flow can vary drastically throughout the cardiovascular system. And so different tissues, different blood vessels and different organs can have different blood flows and blood flow is also dynamic and can change. And again, changing any of these other two variables can also impact the blood flow. And so let's take a look at our image down below on the bottom left, which is showing you a silly cartoon for blood flow and notice that in this silly cartoon, we've got these red blood cells that are all dressed up in their workout gear and they are out on a jog throughout the cardiovascular system. And notice that the very first red blood cell here is saying, let's speed up blood flows only 5 mL per minute. And then in the next scene, you can see the red blood cells have sped up. And the first one is saying, 20 mL per minute, that's more like it. And so, uh let's move on to the next uh physiologically important term here, which is blood pressure. Now, blood pressure refers to the force that blood exerts on the walls of the blood vessel. And usually blood pressure is measured in units of millimeters of mercury. And again, blood pressure can vary drastically throughout the cardiovascular system. And so blood pressure tends to be highest and the arteries that are closest to uh the heart where the blood pressure can be about 120 millimeters of mercury and blood pressure uh is at its lowest in the large systemic veins where the blood pressure can be as low as about two millimeters of mercury. And again, uh blood pressure can be impacted by many variables. Uh And that is going to include the blood flow and uh resistance. And so let's take a look at this image down below in the middle here, which again is a silly cartoon to help you understand blood pressure. And so notice that in this cartoon, we've got this red blood cell that is exerting force on the blood vessel walls and that force that it exerts on the blood vessel walls is the blood pressure. Now, last but not least we have the term resistance which refers to any opposition to blood flow or in other words, how difficult it is for blood to flow through the cardiovascular system. And so the greater the resistance is the harder it is for blood to flow through the cardiovascular system. And ultimately resistance becomes a significant measure of the amount of friction that blood encounters as it travels through the cardiovascular system. Now, it turns out that the greatest amount of resistance is encountered away from the heart and the periphery of the body. And so sometimes resistance is referred to as peripheral resistance. And recall from previous lesson videos that arterials, the smallest of the arteries are also sometimes called resistance vessels since they play a huge and critical role in the regulation of resistance in the cardiovascular system. And this is due to how numerous the arterials are and their ability to vasoconstrict and vasodilate plays a major role in resistance. And so let's take a look at our image down below on the far right hand side, which is focusing in on resistance. And again, we have a silly cartoon that shows you some red blood cells scrolling through one of the blood vessels and notice the first one saying low resistance flowing through here will be a breeze. And so uh when there is low resistance, blood flow will be relatively easy if you will. And so there will not be a lot of opposition to the blood flow with low resistance. And then notice that the bottom part of the cartoon here is showing you some red blood cells flowing through a much tighter and narrower blood vessel where the resistance is greater, the friction of the blood with the walls is greater. And so notice this red blood cell is saying higher resistance will make it through, but it'll be tougher to flow through here. And so really that is what resistance is about how difficult it is for blood to flow through the cardiovascular system. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the introduction to hemodynamics. And as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to apply these concepts and continue to learn more about hemodynamics. So I'll see you all in our next video.
2
example
Introduction to Hemodynamics Example 1
Video duration:
2m
Play a video:
So here we have an example problem that asks which of the following is an appropriate analogy for increasing resistance to blood flow in blood vessels. And we've got these four potential answer options down below. And notice that in each of these four potential answer options, the analogy that they use compares water flowing through a garden hose to blood, flowing through blood vessels. Now notice that the problem wants us to select the option. Uh, that is an appropriate analogy for increasing resistance and recall that resistance is any opposition to blood flow or in other words, how difficult it is for blood to flow through the blood vessels. And so the greater the resistance is the more difficult it is for blood to flow through. And so, uh really, we want to choose an answer option that is consistent with that. And so notice answer option A says lubricating a garden hose so that water can flow through it faster. But if water is flowing through the garden hose faster, that's not making it more difficult for the water to flow through, it's making it less difficult since it's flowing faster. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option A because that's consistent with decreasing resistance, not increasing resistance. Now, answer option B says cutting the end of a garden hose so that water has a shorter distance to travel. Now, if water has a shorter distance to travel, that means less friction between the water and the garden hose and less friction means that it's going to be less resistance. And so, uh, that's not consistent with increasing resistance so we can eliminate answer option B. Now, answer option C suggests cutting a hole in the side of a garden hose so that some water leaks out as it flows through. But again, this doesn't suggest that it will make it more difficult for the water to flow through the garden hose. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option C and of course, this leaves answer option D as the best answer which says squeezing a garden hose, thereby slowing down the water flowing through it. And so squeezing the garden hose is going to narrow down the diameter of the garden hose and that's going to create more friction between the water and the garden hose. And so that is going to be consistent with, uh, you know, slowing down the speed of the water going through. It is consistent with making it more difficult for the water to flow through. So answer option D is an analogy consistent with increasing resistance to blood flow and blood vessels. So that here concludes this example and I'll see you all in our next video.
3
Problem
Problem
Arteries tend to have thicker walls than veins. Which of the following is a reason for this?
A
Arteries need to provide less resistance to blood flow than veins, and a thinner wall provides resistance.
B
Veins need to provide more resistance to blood flow than arteries, and a thinner wall provides resistance.
C
Arteries need to withstand higher blood pressure than veins.
D
Veins need to withstand higher blood pressure than arteries.
4
concept
Relationship Between Blood Flow, Pressure, & Resistance
Video duration:
6m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to continue our lesson on hemodynamics as we focus in on the relationship between blood flow, blood pressure and resistance. And so recall from our last lesson video that blood flow refers to the total volume of blood flowing through any particular point in the cardiovascular system in a given time period. And it's usually expressed in units of milliliters per minute. And so blood flow can actually be symbolized with the capital letter F which is why we have the f bolded here. Now, blood flow or F is actually directly driven by a blood pressure gradient or a difference in the blood pressure between two points in the cardiovascular system. And recall from our last lesson video that blood pressure refers to the force that the blood exerts on the walls of the blood vessels. And it's usually expressed in units of milliliters of millimeters of mercury. Now, the blood pressure gradient or the difference in blood pressure between two points in the cardiovascular system can be symbolized as delta P where the Greek letter delta represents the difference in and the letter P represents the blood pressure, which is why we have the P bolded here. And it's also important to note that sometimes the blood pressure gradient is referred to as the hydrostatic blood pressure. Now again, blood flow or F is directly driven by a blood pressure gradient or delta P. And this is because blood will always flow from areas of high blood pressure toward areas of low blood pressure. And so that's very important to keep in mind. But it's also important to note that blood flow or F is not only impacted by the blood pressure gradient or delta P, but it's also impacted or affected by the resistance. Which recall from our last lesson video refers to any opposition to blood flow or in other words, how difficult it is for blood to flow through the cardiovascular system, the greater the resistance, the harder it is for blood to flow through. And ultimately resistance is a measure of the uh amount of friction that the blood encounters as it travels through the cardiovascular system. And resistance can be symbolized with the capital letter R. Now, what's really important to note is that these three variables, blood flow or F blood pressure gradient or delta P and resistance or R are very highly interconnected with each other. And so changing any one of these variables can impact the other variables. And so here's what you need to know about how blood flow or F relates to the other two variables. Blood flow or F is directly proportional to the blood pressure gradient or delta p, which means that the greater the delta p or the greater the blood pressure gradient, the greater the blood flow will be or the greater the value of F will be. And so if one goes up, the other also goes up or if one goes down, the other also goes down, that's what we mean by directly proportional. Now, on the other hand, blood flow or F is inversely proportional with resistance or R, which means that the greater the value of R or the greater the resistance, the lower the blood flow or the lower the value of F will be. And so if one goes up, the other goes down, that's what we mean by inversely proportional. And so notice over here in this box, we have an equation that shows you the exact relationships between these three variables. And so notice that this equation is F or blood flow is equal to delta P or the blood pressure gradient, which is the difference in blood pressure between two points in the cardiovascular system divided by R or the total resistance. And so notice that in this equation, if you increase the value of delta P or the value of the blood pressure gradient, that will also lead to an increase in the blood flow. And so the blood flow and blood pressure gradient are directly proportional with each other as we indicated earlier. But notice that because resistance or R is in the denominator or the bottom half of this fraction, increasing the resistance will actually decrease the value of the blood flow. And so what this means is that the blood flow and resistance are inversely proportional with each other as we indicated earlier. Now, another thing that's important to note is that we can algebraically rearrange this equation to isolate any one of these variables. So right now we have the equation set up so that the blood flow or F is isolated all by itself on the left hand side of the equation. But again, we can algebraically rearrange this equation to isolate any one of these variables. So for example, if we wanted to isolate the resistance, then we can algebraically rearrange this by multiplying both sides of this equation by R and dividing both sides of the equation by F. And when you do that, what you get is resistance is equal to delta P divided by F. So this is just another version of the same exact equation just using our algebra skills to rearrange uh to isolate the variable. And again, we can also isolate delta P by multiplying both sides of the equation by resistance. And so when you do that, you get delta P is equal to uh the blood flow uh times resistance. So this is just another variation of the same exact equation just algebraically rearranged to isolate for delta p. And so this year concludes our lesson on the relationship between blood flow, blood pressure gradient and resistance. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and continue to learn more as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.
5
example
Introduction to Hemodynamics Example 2
Video duration:
4m
Play a video:
So here we have an example problem that says blood is flowing from point A to point B at a constant rate. Then a physiological change causes the resistance to blood flow between the two points to decrease. And then the problem asks what will happen to the rate of blood flow. And we've got these three potential answer options down below that say that it will increase, it will decrease or it will remain the same. Now, in order to solve this problem, I've gone ahead and drawn a little sketch just to help us better visualize the scenario. And so notice that I've drawn a blood vessel right here and I've indicated where point A is and where point B is. And again, the problem tells us that blood is flowing from point A to point B at a constant rate. But there's some kind of physiological change that occurs that causes the resistance to blood flow between the two points to decrease. Now, recall from our previous lesson videos that the resistance refers to any opposition to the blood flow or how difficult it is for blood to flow through the cardiovascular system. And really, it's a measure of the amount of friction that the blood encounters as it travels through the cardiovascular system. And so recall that the greater the resistance is the lower the blood flow will be. So there is an inverse relationship between the two. But notice that this problem mentions that there is a decrease in the resistance, which means that there is less opposition to the blood flow and that will make it easier for the blood to flow through the cardiovascular system between the two points. And so what that means is that the blood flow is going to increase if there's a decrease to the resistance. So that means that we can indicate the answer option. A it will increase is the correct answer to what will happen to the rate of blood flow. So we can indicate that A here is correct and these other options are not correct. Now, another approach that we could have taken to solving this problem is remembering the equation that we introduced in our last lesson video that relates the important hemodynamics variables which recall our blood flow uh blood pressure gradient and resistance. And so recall that the equation is that blood flow or F is equal to the blood pressure gradient or delta P divided by the resistance or R. And again, the problem tells us that the resistance between the two points is decreasing. So the uh the value of R is going down. And of course, because the resistance is in the denominator that causes this entire value here, which is the blood flow to increase. Now, we could also use some random numbers here to help us better understand how this equation could have worked. So let's say that for the blood pressure, we used a value of two and for the resistance, we also used a value of two and of course, two divided by two is one. So that would make the blood flow one. Now, let's imagine that this was the case uh initially before the physiological change. Now, after the physiological change, there was a decrease to the resistance, which is the R value in the bottom. So uh let's make it one this time. So uh let's say that we change it so that it's one. So that's a decrease in the resistance, the blood pressure uh difference, uh we'll say is the same just two. And so uh 2/1 is going to be two. And so that shows that when the resistance decreases, as you see here, that causes the value of the blood flow to increase, which again validates that answer option A is correct. So hopefully, this was helpful for you all and that concludes this example. So I'll see you all in our next video.
6
Problem
Problem
The pressure at point A in the circulatory system is 15 mm Hg, & the pressure at point B is 8 mm Hg. Blood is flowing from point A to point B, then a physiological change causes the pressure at point B to increase to 10 mm Hg. What will happen to the rate of blood flow?
A
It will increase.
B
It will decrease.
C
It will remain the same.
7
Problem
Problem
Which of the following physiological changes would likely occur in someone’s blood vessels when they begin an intense exercise session?
A
Rate of blood flow needs to increase, so the ΔP will increase & the resistance will increase.
B
Rate of blood flow needs to decrease, so the ΔP will decrease & the resistance will decrease.
C
Rate of blood flow needs to increase, so the ΔP will increase & the resistance will decrease.
D
Rate of blood flow needs to decrease, so the ΔP will increase & the resistance will decrease.
8
concept
Altering Resistance in Blood Vessels
Video duration:
8m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to continue our lesson on hemodynamics as we discuss altering resistance in blood vessels. And so really, there are three important factors that affect resistance of blood flow through the cardiovascular system. And recall from our previous lesson videos that resistance refers to any opposition to blood flow or in other words, how difficult it is for blood to flow through the blood vessels of the cardiovascular system. And ultimately resistance is a measure of the amount of friction that the blood encounters as it flows through the cardiovascular system. And so recall that the greater the resistance is the more difficult it is for the blood to flow through the cardiovascular system. And so again, there are three important factors that affect resistance that we have numbered down below in our text, 12 and three. And these are blood viscosity or how thick the blood is blood vessel length or how short or how long the blood vessel is and blood vessel diameter or how wide or how narrow the lumen is of the blood vessel. And so notice down below in the table, we have a column for each of these three important factors and how they affect resistance. Now, before we continue, I want to address the elephant in the room, which is this delicious looking milkshake or smoothie in the top right of the screen. And so you may be thinking, why is this in the lesson? And the reason is that if you've ever had a really thick milkshake or a really thick smoothie with a straw, then even though you may not realize it yet, you already have a pretty good understanding of how these three factors impact resistance. And so notice that in this milkshake or smoothie, that there are two different types of straws sticking out of it, which you can think of as blood vessel straws. And so notice that one of these straws is really tall and narrow, kind of like a coffee stir straw and the other straw is short but broad and wide. Now, when you try drinking a really thick milkshake or a really thick smoothie with a tall and narrow straw, like this one, you're going to encounter a lot of resistance. And this is because the really thick milkshake or the really thick smoothie is going to flow really really slowly through this tall and narrow straw. Now, on the other hand, when you try drinking a really thick milkshake or a thick smoothie with a short but broad and wide straw, you're not going to encounter much resistance at all. And this is because the really thick milkshake or smoothie is going to flow through this straw relatively quickly. And so your milkshake and smoothie drinking experiences can actually be helpful when it comes to understanding how these three important factors affect resistance. So let's take a look at the very first factor once again, which is blood viscosity. And again, viscosity is really just the thickness of the blood. And so the greater the viscosity, the more thick the blood is. And so if we were to say that water had a relatively low viscosity, because water is pretty fluid, then a substance such as a thick milkshake or a thick smoothie or even honey would be substances that are very viscous because they are very thick. And so the more viscous the fluid is the harder it is to get that fluid flowing through the vessels. And so just like a milkshake, the greater the viscosity or the more thick the fluid is, the more resistance will be encountered. And so the harder it will be for the fluid to flow through the vessel or to flow through the straw. Now, the next factor that we have here is blood vessel length, which of course refers to how short or how long the blood vessel is. Now, the longer the blood vessel is, the more opportunities there are for blood to encounter resistance with the blood vessel walls. And so the more resistance there will be. And so again, just like drinking a milkshake, the longer the blood vessel is or the longer the straw is, the more resistance will be encountered. Now, last but not least we have blood vessel diameter, which again refers to how wide or how narrow the blood vessel is. And it turns out that this factor is the most easily altered physiologically. And this is because we know that many blood vessels have smooth muscles in their walls that allow them to contract to narrow down their diameters. And then the smooth muscle can relax to widen their diameters. Now again, just like drinking a smoothie, the larger the diameter of the blood vessel or the larger the diameter of the straw, the less resistance is encountered. And so it turns out that blood viscosity and blood vessel length, both are directly proportional to resistance. So the greater the viscosity and the greater the length, the more resistance. However, blood vessel diameter is inversely proportional to resistance. And so the greater the diameter, the less resistance there is. So let's take a look at this image down below which is really just a table and notice that in this table, uh again, we have columns for viscosity, vessel length and vessel diameter. And what you'll notice is that uh this row that you see here are all going to be uh factors that will would lead to lower resistance. Whereas the second row that you see here are going to be factors that lead to higher resistance. And so again, when it comes to blood viscosity, it is directly proportional with resistance. And so the lower the viscosity, the lower the resistance. And notice that the blood flowing through this blood vessel is very, very fluid. And so it's kind of flowing similar to how we would expect water to flow through. Since water is not very viscous, it's very, very fluid. Uh Now, down below what we have is a blood vessel with higher viscosity. And so the blood flowing through here is very, very thick and has the consistency of honey. If you will. Now, the next one here is blood vessel length. And again, the shorter the blood vessel is the less resistance. There will be because there will be less opportunities for the blood to encounter friction with the walls. And the longer the blood vessel is the more opportunities for the blood to encounter friction with the walls. And so that will create higher resistance. And then last but not least vessel diameter is inversely proportional with resistance. So the larger the diameter is the less opportunities there are for resistance and friction. And so uh that will lead to lower resistance. And the smaller the diameter is the more opportunities for friction. There will be between the blood and the blood vessel walls. And so it's going to be a lot harder for the blood to flow through the smaller diameter than it is the larger diameter. And so this here concludes our lesson. On altering resistance in blood vessels and moving forward, we'll be able to apply these concepts and problems. So I'll see you all in our next video.
9
example
Introduction to Hemodynamics Example 3
Video duration:
2m
Play a video:
So here we have an example problem that says, imagine two individuals sharing a thick viscous milkshake, one individual drinks from a broader shorter straw and the other individual drinks from a thinner taller straw. And then it asks which individual encounters more resistance, drinking the milkshake. And so notice down below, we've got this cartoon showing two individual red blood cells sharing this thick viscous milkshake. And so notice that the individual on the left hand side is drinking from the broader shorter straw, which you can think of these straws as blood vessel straws if you will. And notice the individual on the right hand side is drinking from the thinner taller straw. Now notice the individual on the left is saying this milkshake is awesome and they've actually got a little bit of a brain freeze if you will. And that's because the fluid flowing through this broader shorter straw is going to encounter less resistance. And so what this means is that there will be less friction encountered by the fluid as it flows through the broader shorter straw. And that will allow the fluid to flow relatively quickly. And so this individual is able to get a lot of milkshake. Now, the individual on the right hand side, on the other hand, notice is saying, oh, I've barely had any and that's because the fluid flowing through this thinner taller straw is going to encounter more resistance and more friction. And so it is going to flow through the thinner taller straw relatively slowly. And so this individual on the right encounters more resistance. So uh in terms of the question, which individual encounters more resistance, drinking the milkshake, it's going to be the individual on the right hand side, drinking through the thinner taller straw. So we can go ahead and indicate that the individual drinking from the thinner taller straw encounters more resistance drinking the milkshake. So that concludes this example problem and I'll see you all in our next video.
10
Problem
Problem
Assuming each of these blood vessels have the same difference in pressure along their length, which would have the lowest resistance and therefore, the greatest rate of blood flow?
A
B
C
D
11
Problem
Problem
Blood vessels primarily impact resistance to blood flow by:
A
Altering their length.
B
Altering their diameter.
C
Altering their wall thickness.
D
Altering the viscosity of blood.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Introduction to Hemodynamics