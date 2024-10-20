Introduction to Hemodynamics quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Hemodynamics quiz
Which of the following factors would decrease total peripheral resistance to blood flow: increased blood viscosity, increased vessel length, or increased vessel diameter?
Increased vessel diameter would decrease total peripheral resistance to blood flow.Which of the following will cause an increase in peripheral resistance: decreased blood viscosity, decreased vessel length, or decreased vessel diameter?
Decreased vessel diameter will cause an increase in peripheral resistance.What is the relationship between blood flow and blood pressure gradient?
Blood flow is directly proportional to the blood pressure gradient.How does blood viscosity affect resistance in the cardiovascular system?
Higher blood viscosity increases resistance in the cardiovascular system.What role do arterioles play in regulating resistance?
Arterioles regulate resistance by vasoconstricting and vasodilating, affecting blood flow.What is the primary factor that can be easily altered to change resistance in blood vessels?
Blood vessel diameter is the primary factor that can be easily altered to change resistance.How does blood vessel length affect resistance?
Longer blood vessels increase resistance due to more opportunities for friction with vessel walls.What is the effect of increased blood pressure gradient on blood flow?
Increased blood pressure gradient results in increased blood flow.What is the relationship between blood flow and resistance?
Blood flow is inversely proportional to resistance.How does the diameter of a blood vessel influence blood flow resistance?
A larger diameter decreases resistance, while a smaller diameter increases resistance.